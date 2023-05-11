Citrus Belt League (CBL) schools, led by the CBL champion Cajon of San Bernardino boys' team, qualified athletes for the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 and Division 2 finals on Saturday, May 13, at Moorpark High School in Ventura County.
Qualifiers in Division 3 and Division 4 will also be there so there will be four contests in each event. Moorpark High School is off the 101 Freeway between Los Angeles and Camarillo.
DIVISION 1 QUALIFERS
BOYS
Cajon qualified its 4x100 meter relay team into the finals, finishing first among the teams who competed in the heats in 41.83, a couple ticks off their season-best 41.64 in winning the CBL championship on April 28.
Also advancing was Cajon’s senior sprinter JeyQuan Smith who was the top qualifier in the 100-meter with a season-best mark of 10.43, a third-place finish in the 200-meter in 21.23 and anchored the 400-meter relay crew to a win.
Keith Cotlage of Cajon qualified second in the triple jump with a personal best of 46 feet, 4.75 inches and a third-place jump of 22 feet, 6.75 inches in the long jump. He also ran a leg on the 4x100-meter relay team.
Also qualifying for the Division 1 finals was Ben Ligenfelter of Yucaipa, who qualified fifth in the discus at 158 feet, 11 inches, two feet shy of his season best.
Ligenfelter’s 51-foot, 1-inch shot put wasn’t good enough to make the finals in a competitive field.
Daniel Agbelusi of Beaumont, saving his best efforts for the post-season, advanced to the finals in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles with a personal best of 39.28 seconds, improving on his season-best 40.24 at the CBL meet on April 28.
GIRLS
Two girls — one from Beaumont and one from Cajon — advanced to the D-1 finals.
Kailea Satterwhite of Cajon advanced in both of her events — finishing second in the discus at 127 feet, 9 inches and seventh in the shot put at 36 feet, 10 inches.
Hannah Butterfield, the two-time CBL 800- and 1,600-meter champion, took eighth place in the 800 Saturday in 2:17.17 to advance to the finals. She also anchored the Cougars’ 1,600-meter relay team to a fine time of 4:03.37 but finished 10th and did not advance.
DIVISION 2 QUALIFIERS
BOYS
Jeremiah Bolanos of Redlands East Valley, the state’s top triple jumper from
March 11 to April 21 with a hop-step-jump of 47 feet, 6 inches, advanced to the finals with a leap of 44 feet, 4 inches at the preliminaries at Ventura High School.
Julien Scarbrough of Redlands High advanced to the finals in the long jump at 21
feet, 3.25 inches, finishing in seventh place, then wound up ninth in the 200-meter in 22.32 seconds.
Mateo Saldana of Citrus Valley, the CBL champion in 1:56.16, qualified fifth in the 800-meter at Ventura, timed in 1:57.21. Citrus Valley finished ninth in the 4x400-meter relay, timed in 3:28.86.
GIRLS
Three Redlands High girls advanced to the Division 2 finals in their respective events. Jaden Bruno qualified seventh in the high jump at 5 feet even. Su’Riah Williams qualified eighth in the shot put at 36 feet, a half-inch. Stephanie Brittin finished 10th in the triple jump at 34 feet, 11 inches.
Top qualifiers from all four divisions will advance to the CIF Southern Section Masters meet on May 20.
