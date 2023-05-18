Citrus Belt League athletes, led by a talented group of Cajon High performers, placed in the top 10 in their specialty events Saturday, May 13, at the CIF- Southern Section track and field championships at Moorpark High.
JeyQuan Smith of Cajon, the CBL champion in the 100- and 200-meter and one of the state’s top sprinters, finished second in the 100-meter in a personal best 10.39 seconds and came back in the 200 meters to finish second in 21.15 (personal best is 21.08).
Smith, a senior, was deprived of another potential podium finish when Cajon’s 4x400 relay team, which led all D-1 relay crews in the prelims with a 41.83 clocking, was disqualified for a false start. The team’s best time was 41.64 set at the CBL championship meet.
His Cajon teammate, Keith Cotlage, a sophomore jump specialist, took fourth in the long jump at 21 feet, 10.25 inches (his personal best is 23 feet, 3.5 inches) and fourth in the triple jump at 44 feet, 10 inches.
Yucaipa’s Ben Ligenfelter, a sophomore, wound up fourth in the Div. 1 discus with a toss of 156 feet, 5 inches, four feet shy of his best performance of 2023. Ligenfelter did not advance out of the prelims in the shot put at 51 feet, 1 inch.
Dan Agbelusi of Beaumont, who qualified for the finals in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a personal best of 39.28 seconds, experienced problems in the final, finishing ninth in 44.49.
In the girls’ Division 1 portion of the meet, Cajon senior Kailea Satterwhite took fourth place in the discus at 125 feet, 5 inches and sixth place in the shotput at 37 feet, 8.5 inches.
In the girls 800-meter final, Hannah Butterfield of Beaumont, the two-time CBL champion in the event, was ninth in 2:31.11, 14 seconds off her best time of the season. She also anchored the Cougars’ 4x400-meter relay, which also finished ninth in 4:10.25, eight seconds slower than their best 2023 performance.
The athletes with the top marks in each event of the four CIFSS divisions will compete in the Masters meet and state CIF qualifier on May 20, also at Moorpark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.