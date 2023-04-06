Citrus Belt League track and field athletes posted Top 10 finishes in their events at the Trabuco Hills High School Invitational in Mission Viejo last weekend.
Beaumont High’s Angie Valenzuela finished fourth in the varsity 1,600-meter run in 5:28.18 while her teammate Hannah Butterfield wound up 10th in the “invitational” 1600 in 5:19.76.
Meghan Walker of Redlands East Valley, competing with Valenzuela in the “varsity” 1,600, finished seventh in 5:30.09
The Cougars’ Anthony Ruiz did well in the 800-meter, finishing sixth in 2:00.74. His teammate, Chase Rutherford, ran 2:03.60 and finished 16th overall.
Juan Montes of Redlands East Valley High School ran 2:01.16, good for 12th place.
In the boys 1600, Ruiz finished 22nd in 4:35.61, while teammates Eli Rutherford (24th in 4:36.21) and Chase Rutherford (32nd in 4:38.42.) also competed.
In the “Gene Gurule” 3,200-meter run, Jacob Ladd of REV finished 10th in 9:50.88, one place ahead of his teammate Frank Rodriguez who was 11th in 9:52.60.
Gurule, originally from Barstow, a former cross-country and track coach at Mission Viejo High, was a member of San Jose State’s back-to-back NCAA cross-country champion teams in the 1960s and competed in the 1964 Olympic trials at 10,000 meters.
Defending CBL boys’ track champion Cajon of San Bernardino had a couple good results from its athletes at the meet. Sprinter Braydon Austin ran the 100 meters in 10.88, good for fifth place, then came back to finish ninth in the 200-meter in 22.45. Keith Cotlage, one of top triple jumpers in the CBL, finished third in his specialty at 44 feet, 2 inches.
