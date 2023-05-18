Carpenter and Lium nab Hubbs’ honors

Two student-athletes who excelled in the arena, averaged A-plus in the classroom, have scholarships to NCAA Division I schools, and plan to study kinesiology, were honored this week.
Yucaipa High’s Christine Carpenter and Citrus Valley’s Brockton Lium were the Ken Hubbs Award overall winners. They received their honors before several hundred during a banquet on Monday, May 15, at Indian Springs High in San Bernardino.
Ken Hubbs was a four-sport star and student body president at Colton High in the late 1950s. He was the National League Rookie of the Year and set fielding records for the Chicago Cubs in 1962. Hubbs died in a plane crash just outside Provo, Utah, in 1964.
Among the past winners of the award include pro football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott of Eisenhower High in Rialto.
Also honored were school winners for the 26 high schools in the greater San Bernardino area and Beaumont.
“It’s a great honor — a lot of people who have won it have done incredible things not only in sports but with their lives,” Lium said.
There were artifacts from Hubbs’ playing career at the front of the auditorium, including his Gold Glove Award, a bat, a Chicago Cubs’ jersey and an athletic bag he used. A documentary on his life — “A Glimpse of Greatness” — was shown.
“I knew about him a little bit because my dad [Boyd Lium] is the athletic director,” Lium said. “But I never really knew everything about him, so it was cool to learn about him.”
Lium, who played tight end, quarterback, safety and special teams for the Citrus Valley football team in addition to playing three other sports during his high school career, will play football at Fresno State. He leaves for the Central Valley on June 16.
Like Lium, Yucapia recipient Carpenter is the daughter of an athletic director at her school (Matt Carpenter).
“It doesn’t feel real yet,” Christine Carpenter said. “I feel honored to be recognized and to have at least some of the same characteristics that Ken Hubbs had. Just learning about him, it seems like he was an out-of-this-world guy. I’m so honored.”
Like Lium, Carpenter only had cursory knowledge about Hubbs until recently.
“I did a little bit of my own research into him,” she said. “Just the way he was able to stay humble even through all of the great awards that he won and accomplishments that he had is something I strive to do some day.”
Carpenter was an aquatics star at Yucaipa who was most noted as a water polo goalkeeper. She will play water polo on a full scholarship at Stanford and will also leave for college in June.
Two Keith Hubbs awards were given out. Keith was the brother of Ken. He played football at Brigham Young University. The Keith Hubbs awards went to athletes with high character who overcame adversity in their lives.
The honors went to Aanisah Moncrief of Summit High in Fontana and George Jones of San Bernardino High.
Honored as school winners from our area were Makenzie Gray and Mason Lackey from Arrowhead Christian Academy; Jada Long and Tayven Anderson from Beaumont; Jessica Doty and Brockton Lium from Citrus Valley; Faith Deano and Kam Hopson from Redlands High; Abyy Washburn and Jeremiah Bolanos from Redlands East Valley; and Christine Carpenter and Luke Scherrer from Yucaipa.
Long was a basketball star for Beaumont’s Citrus Belt League championship team. Anderson excelled in football and track and field.
“It’s cool,” Long said of receiving the school Hubbs award. “It’s nice to be recognized for all my hard work. It was interesting to learn about Ken Hubbs. He was an inspiring person who did a lot of great things and it’s nice that they remember him.”
Long will play basketball at Hope International University in Fullerton.
Said Anderson, “I’m very honored and very excited to win the award. It feels good to be recognized for what I have done. Hearing about Ken Hubbs was inspiring. It makes me want to try to be just as great as him.”
Anderson will play football at Riverside City College.
Honored as well was outgoing Pacific High of San Bernardino athletic director Carmel Brand. Brand was the Pacific AD for 20 years. She was named CIF-State Athletic Director of the Year in 2019 and CIF-Southern Section Athletic Director of the Year in 2014. She ran the Women Sports Conference for Citrus Belt Area high school girls for 12 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.