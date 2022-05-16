The Beaumont High softball team led Sultana of Hesperia by five runs in the sixth inning but was in a tough jam.
The Sultans loaded the bases with two outs against Beaumont sophomore pitcher Cambria Salmon.
No matter. Salmon wandered behind the pitcher’s circle. She swiped at the dirt. Then she rocked and delivered a strike that was grounded to third baseman Keali Huss-Cochran for the final out.
Beaumont won 6-0 last week en route to a date in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs on Tuesday, May 10, (too late for publication) at Los Alamitos.
“We want to prove that we have a reason to be here,” Salmon, a 5-foot-10-inch, blonde-haired sophomore said. “People are saying that we’re going to go out in the second round, so we have stuff to prove. It doesn’t make me mad it just lights a fire under me to prove them wrong.”
Win or lose, Salmon has had a remarkable season. She is 20-3 in the circle with a 0.86 earned run average. She has struck out 303 batters and walked only 14.
Salmon, also a potent hitter, is batting .348 with five home runs, seven doubles and 19 runs batted in.
“She can hit her spots anywhere in the [strike] zone,” Beaumont coach Frankie Fuimaono said. “That’s always a plus. Teams in this division will catch up with speed and for her to be a well-rounded pitcher is what we need.”
Last Thursday, May 5 – Cinco de Mayo -- was another day at the office for Salmon. She pitched a two-hitter and struck out 19 batters. She also hit a two-run home run. Muy caliente.
At one point Salmon struck out 18 consecutive batters including four in both the third and fourth innings when there were dropped third strikes.
“That’s weird,” Salmon said when told. She didn’t know about her strikeout skein, nor about the no-hitter she carried into the sixth inning. Sultana freshman Jordan Mullinax finally broke it up with a solid single up the middle.
Asked what made Salmon difficult to contend with, Mullinax said, “Her confidence. She has confidence in herself and a good rise ball, but you can get in her head easily by getting all over the plate and being confident and aggressive.”
But then, Salmon is only 15 years old. Despite her tender age, she has thrown two seven-inning no-hitters this season and one six-inning no-hitter against Redlands when Beaumont mercy-ruled the Terriers 10-0.
Against Kaiser of Sultana in a 9-0 victory, Salmon allowed no hits and struck out 20 of 21 batters. That’s domination.
Jillian Vasquez hit a two-run home run for Beaumont against Sultana on her 18th birthday. She was asked what having Salmon in the circle does for the team.
“We know she has our back, and we have her back,” Vasquez said. “Having her as a pitcher gives us more confidence.”
Salmon, with a devastating rise ball that’s complemented by a drop-curve, screwball and change-up, was mowing through opponents through the end of last week. She’s been playing softball since she was 5 and pitching since she was 7.
“She likes to have the ball in her hand and all of the action going through her,” said her father, Delaney, a former Fontana High football player. “She threw hard right away when she was young, but she hit a lot of umpires and backstops.”
Salmon made all-stars for her Beaumont recreation team that first year but a 20-0 walloping the team absorbed in Brea was an eye opener.
So she worked on her pitching 5-6 days a week and has had three private instructors. Included was Fuimaono and now Chrissy Haines, a former Cal State Fullerton pitcher.
Off the field, Salmon has a 4.0 grade point average and likes to “eat and sleep (14 hours straight at times),” according to her father. She also relishes coaching up her 7-year-old baseball-playing twin brothers Brycen and Cade.
“My biggest goal right now is to go to a good Division 1 school and to win the Lions Tournament for travel ball,” Salmon said.
