Cajon routs short-handed Beaumont

Taking down perennial Citrus Belt League powerhouse Cajon was an uphill battle. But for the Beaumont High girls’ basketball team, defeating Cajon with six players missing was next to impossible.
The result was an 85-45 loss on Saturday, May 15 in an important Citrus Belt League game. The victory gave Cajon (6-0 overall, 6-0 CBL) sole possession of first place.
Beaumont (7-3 overall, 5-1 league) needed to beat Cajon in a rematch played on Wednesday, May 19 to have a shot at the title. That game was too late for publication.
“We were missing half our squad,” Beaumont forward Carina Duncan said. “We had to bring people up for this game because five left our team. And the other team (Cajon) had some good athletes.”
Beaumont coach Peter Carr said the Cougars were missing six players, most of whom played that day in a volleyball tournament in Las Vegas.
They included starting point guard Jada Long who was sorely missed against ball-hawking Cajon and forward Grace Lee, a key scoring threat.
Carr may have had nightmares over the weekend of Beaumont passes being stolen and quick Cajon players like Talia Washington (game-high 27 points) swooping for lay-ins.
Jana Roman scored seven first-quarter points for Beaumont and the Cougars led early. But Cajon went on a run fueled by its pressure defense and outscored the Cougars 30-14 for the quarter.
Twenty-four minutes remained, but the outcome was decided.
Cajon led 49-24 at the half and although Beaumont kept trying, the hailstorms of turnovers and easy Cajon conversions was too much to overcome.
“We didn’t stop fighting,” Duncan said. “Our mindset was strong. I think we just got tired.”
Roman led Beaumont with 16 points, Duncan had 12 and Janelle Pilao six.
Cajon put three players besides Washington in double figure scoring — Mlykelle Richards (22), Avana Campbell (16), and Sanaisha Morgan (15).
“You can’t make some of the passes we were making with the athletes (Cajon) has on the floor,” Carr said. “But it’s our first year in the CBL and we came in 5-0 and our opponent was 5-0, so you can’t ask for more than that.”
Carr said he thought Beaumont would have a chance in the rematch when his team is at full strength.
“We’ll find out,” he said.
