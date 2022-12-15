League champion Cajon of San Bernardino and second-place Citrus Valley dominate the recently released All-Citrus Belt League football team.
Cajon put five players on the first-team offense and seven on the first-team defense.
Leading the way for the Cowboys on offense was league co-Most Valuable Player JeyQuan Smith, a running back. Other Cowboys making first-team offense were: Offensive lineman Isaac Adams, offensive lineman Hehenga Asau, utility player Michael Anderson and wide receiver Brayden Austin.
Lineman Philander Lee of Cajon was named a co-Most Valuable defensive player. Other Cowboy defenders on the first team were: Defensive backs Asaad Chapman, Ahamed Chapman and Terrell Jackson; lineman Tojuan Terrell; linebackers Jalen Mitchell and Deshaun Bedeau.
Citrus Valley, which lost to Cajon during league but defeated the Cowboys in the first round of the section playoffs, put six players on the first-team offense and five on the first-team defense.
Leading the way for Citrus Valley on the offense was co-Offensive Most Valuable Player Hunter Herrera, a quarterback.
Other Blackhawks on the offensive first team were: Linemen Jezniah Thurston and Jalen Moi; running back Dominic Douglas; and wide receivers Brock Lium and Jordyn Harris.
Co-Defensive Most Valuable Player Jelani McLaughlin leads Citrus Valley players on the first-team stopper unit. Other Blackhawks on the defensive first team were: Lineman Andrew Arriola; linebacker Joey Zelaya; Kicker/punter Kristian Johnson; and utility Michael Counce.
Yucaipa running back Logan Barbour and Thunderbirds’ lineman Josh Lopez made the first-team offense. Earning defensive acclaim from Yucaipa were: Defensive back Marvin Hungerford, lineman Nick Juarez and linebacker Tyler Price.
Beaumont running back Armando Cuellar and lineman Pedro Cuellar made the All-CBL offensive first team. Earning defensive honors were: Lineman Josh Gutierrez, linebacker Tayven Anderson and utility Arta Williams.
Redlands sophomore wide receiver Julien Scarborough made the All-CBL offensive first team. Making the defensive first team for Redlands was linebacker A’Maen Lockett.
Quarterback Izaiah Holley of Redlands East Valley made the first team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.