Outside of a steady wind, it was a splendid night for track and field at Beaumont High – cool and no oppressive heat to drain the athletes.
Team-wise, there were no big surprises as Cajon won the Citrus Belt League boys’ competition on Thursday, April 28, with 172 points, followed by Redlands East Valley (112) and Yucaipa (93).
Yucaipa captured the girls’ competition with 160 points, followed by Citrus Valley (112.50) and Beaumont (106.50).
Cajon’s Seth Johnson won four events for the second consecutive year. The Cal-bound senior won the 110 hurdles in 14.12 and the 300 hurdles in 39.01. He also captured the long jump (22-9) and the high jump (6-1). He has done a state-best 6-9 in the high jump but did not need that type of effort Thursday.
Johnson’s long jump and 300 hurdles marks were season bests.
Johnson’s teammate, JeyQuan Smith, won the 100 meters (10.58) and the 200 (21.58). He also won both sprints last season.
Beaumont’s Hannah Butterfield excelled on her home track, capturing the 800 and the 1,600.
“I feel really good about it,” Butterfield said. “It’s kind of windy so it was kind of hard on the back stretch. I’ve been resting all week because we’ve been doing some hard workouts (recently). I rested last week and this week, and it helped.”
Citrus Valley’s Lindsey Chau, the league’s soccer Most Valuable Player, won the 100 (12.50) and the 200 (25.42), defeating Yucaipa freshman Mikensi Smith.
Chau said the 100 is deceptively tough.
“It’s more grueling than it looks,” she said. “It’s a fast race, but you’re pushing with everything you’ve got. The 100 is the shortest race, but it’s just as hard as all the others.”
Citrus Valley junior Christopher Ontiveros Jr. gave maximum effort in winning the 1,600 in 4:29.19 to defeat REV’s Emmanuel Wallace (4:30.53). Ontiveros sprawled to the ground in exhaustion after the race and had to be helped to his feet.
“I’m so hyper now,” Ontiveros said. “Whenever I ran cross-country, I was always told how fast Manny [Emmanuel Wallace] is. But I never got to race him. Finally, I did, and I got to see how fast he is, and I just wanted to prove to everyone that anything is possible if you set your mind to it and do the work.”
Starring for the victorious Yucaipa girls was Elizabeth Betten who won the 300 hurdles and ran a leg on both the Thunderbirds’ second-place 400 and first-place 1,600-meter relay teams.
“I feel like it was a good day – a good performance,” Betten said. “There was some wind which I’m not used to, but my times were good and I’m excited to go to CIF.”
GIRLS
400 Relay: Citrus Valley 50.43, Yucaipa 50.62, Beaumont 51.84.
1600: Hannah Butterfield (Beaumont) 5:12.38, Taylor Becker (Yucaipa) 5:17.55, Hailie Lomeli (Citrus Valley) 5:25.11.
100 hurdles: Kierstin Marpaung (Cajon) 16.24, Elisabeth Eichinger (Yucaipa) 16.61, Olivia Elgan (Citrus Valley) 16.83.
400: Ava Lopez (Citrus Valley) 1:00.18, Diana Collier (Beaumont) 1:00.49, Cana Neal (Yucaipa) 1:01.29.
100: Lindsey Chau (Citrus Valley) 12.50, Mikensi Smith (Yucaipa) 12.56, Natalie Thoe (Citrus Valley) 12.98.
800: Hannah Butterfield (Beaumont) 2:19.41, Isabella Bravo (Citrus Valley), Cali Good (Yucaipa) 2:24.54.
300 hurdles: Elizabeth Betten (Yucaipa) 47.86, Aubrey Anguiano (Beaumont) 49.55, Isabella Lopez-Davis (Yucaipa) 49.68.
200: Lindsey Chau (Citrus Valley) 25.42, Mikensi Smith (Yucaipa) 26.21, Sydney Hansen (Beaumont) 27.04.
3200: Katie Hornung (Redlands East Valley) 11:52.75, Gabriella Romero (Citrus Valley) 11:56.74, Itzel Del Rio (Citrus Valley) 12:00.41.
1600 relay: Yucaipa 4:06.90, Beaumont 4:11.21, Redlands East Valley 4:18.61.
Long jump: Kathryn Thompson (Redlands) 17-0 ½, Audrey Powers (Redlands East Valley) 16-5, Jessica Doty (Citrus Valley) 15-11.
High jump: Jordan Dennert (Redlands East Valley) 4-10, Rylie Bloomfield (Yucaipa) 4-8, Alexandra Martinez (Redlands) 4-8.
Shot put: Kailea Satterwhite (Cajon) 37-2 ½, Su Riah Williams (Redlands) 36-2, Audrey Blankenship (Yucaipa) 29-10 ½.
Discus: Audrey Blankenship (Yucaipa) 106-10 ½, Kailea Satterwhite (Cajon) 102-5, Nevaeh Vargas (Beaumont) 89-5.
BOYS
400 relay: Cajon 42.80, Redlands East Valley 43.60, Redlands 43.80.
1600: Christopher Ontiveros Jr. (Citrus Valley) 4:29.19, Emmanuel Wallace (Redlands East Valley) 4:30.53, Vicente Quiroz Jr. (Cajon) 4:35.52.
110 hurdles: Seth Johnson (Cajon) 14.12, Gustavo Mariscal (Yucaipa) 16.28, Jeremy Guzman (Citrus Valley) 17.38.
400: Felix Espericueta (Redlands East Valley) 51.37, Spencer Nelson (Cajon) 51.57, Nathan Warren (Redlands) 51.76.
100: JeyQuan Smith (Cajon) 10.64, Brent Austin (Cajon) 10.95, Lamar Ashley (Redlands) 11.08.
800: Corey Ford (Redlands East Valley) 1:56.84, Emmanuel Wallace (Redlands East Valley) 1:57.29, Lawrence Eastland (Beaumont) 1:59.55.
300 hurdles: Seth Johnson (Cajon) 39.01, Gustavo Mariscal (Yucaipa) 41.52, Adrian Tellez (Cajon) 42.95).
200: JeyQuan Smith (Cajon) 21.58, Felix Espericueta (Redlands East Valley) 22.56, Brent Austin (Cajon) 22.81.
3200: Marcus Shin (Beaumont) 9:57.03, Ethan Romero (Citrus Valley) 10:02.80, Frank Rodriguez (Redlands East Valley) 10:06.34.
1600 relay: Redlands East Valley 3:25.09, Cajon 3:27.50, Beaumont 3:34.75.
Long jump: Seth Johnson (Cajon) 22-9, Julien Scarborough (Redlands) 21-1 ¾, Everett Head (Yucaipa) 21-0.
Triple jump: Jeremiah Bolanos (Redlands East Valley) 42-10 ½, Zion Smith (Cajon) 42-9, Keith Cotlage (Cajon) 41-1 ¼.
High jump: Seth Johnson (Cajon) 6-1, Alijah Hoover (Yucaipa) 5-9, Caden Stines (Beaumont) 5-9.
Shot put: Benjamin Lingenfelter (Yucaipa) 45-4 ½, Joseph Jackson (Cajon) 43-10, Matrit Coe (Beaumont) 42-8 ½.
Discus: Christopher Williams (Cajon) 128-2, Benjamin Lingenfelter (Yucaipa) 125-10, Gerardo Bravo (Redlands East Valley) 112-4.
