The Associated Collegiate Water Polo Coaches’ Associated has named the University of Redlands’ Ryan Hall as its Division III Coach of the Year.
Hall led the Bulldogs to a 17-15 overall record and the Division III national title.
The Bulldogs also finished second in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament.
The 17 victories were a 12-win improvement over last season.
Hall is the second Bulldog coach to be named Division III Coach of the Year. Tom Whittemore nabbed the honor in both 2001 and 2009.
Hall had two players named All-SCIAC, Ron Gvishi and Alec Abrahamian.
Redlands wins
The University of Redlands women’s basketball team defeated Illinois College 90-82.
Chyanne Pagkalinawan led Redlands with 20 points. She also had eight assists. Alyssa Downs contributed 18 points for Redlands, including making five 3-pointers. Colbi Zorich also scored 18 points, Aliyah Anderson chipped in with 17 points, and Hannah Jerrier scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds.
Eighty-six of the 90 points scored by Redlands came from the starters.
Eagles edge Yucaipa
The Arrowhead Christian Academy boys’ basketball team defeated Yucaipa 50-47.
The victory improved ACA to 8-4.
Nathen Hernandez led Yucaipa with 21 points and Adam Cano added 11 points.
Cougars lose
The Beaumont High boys’ basketball team fell to Orange Vista 60-44.
Payton Joseph led Beaumont with 11 points, making 4 of 11 field goal attempts. He also had 12 rebounds.
Yucaipa wins
The Yucaipa High girls’ basketball team defeated Oak Hills 61-38. Yucaipa outscored the Bulldogs 33-10 in the middle quarters.
Blackhawks fall
The Citrus Valley girls’ basketball team fell to San Gorgonio of San Bernardino 46-39.
Mecardo Lucy led Citrus Valley with 31 points on 11 of 25 shooting. She made three 3-pointers.
Correction
Last week the result of a girls’ soccer game was misreported. The correct result was Redlands East Valley 7, Granite Hills of Apple Valley 4.
Sports editor’s note
We try to publish all high school varsity results that are submitted to the newspaper, tweeted out or published on MaxPreps with statistics.
Results and statistical highlights may be submitted to jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com.
