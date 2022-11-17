The University of Redlands football team celebrated Senior Day with a 58-14 victory against visiting Whittier on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Seniors Kenny Woods, Myles Herrera, Jadin Michaels, Andrew Kellstrom, Derwin Johnson, Aidan Shinfield, Scott Tinsley, Michael Mindnich, Jack Wilson, Joseph Barnes, Dre Owens, Evan Powell, Marvin Perkins Jr., Kamdin Karmann, Jacob Sega, Luke Purcella, Devin Escobeda, Michael MacDonald, Nikko Contreras, Mike Duran IV, Kaleb Hutton, Brady Roy Welch, Dawson Brokman and Brendan Marmion were honored before the game.
Five quarterbacks played for the Bulldogs and four of them threw for at least one touchdown.
Freshman QB Tyler Tremain went 12 for 20 passing for 176 yards and four touchdowns. Myles Herrera passed for 59 yards and one touchdown. Jordan Ford and Jack Wilson also had TD passes for the Bulldogs.
"I am really happy for the seniors and how we could finish the season off with a game like this," Redlands coach Jim Good said via the university website. "It was awesome to see several new faces on the field making some great plays including some touchdowns by some long-time vets."
Redlands had 416 yards of offense, 257 of them through the air. The Bulldogs were 9-of-14 on third down. The Bulldogs averaged 5.8 yards per play.
Aquinas High of San Bernardino graduate Kellstrom led the ground game with 16 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Grant Chaney caught four passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Evan Aguon added three catches for 35 yards and a score. Mindnich totaled two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown. Kaleb Hatten had a 15-yard TD reception and fell on a fumble in the end zone for a score.
Vicente Garcia of Fontana had a career-best 69-yard punt.
Joseph Rosales managed two punt returns for 93 yards, averaging 46.5 yards per return.
Pacing the Bulldogs defense were Sega with four tackles, Owens with an interception, Brokman with two tackles and a sack, Devean James with two tackles, and Craig Hunter, Jake Green and Mario Jacobs combining for six tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Redlands finished 4-6 overall and 4-2 in Southern California Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
