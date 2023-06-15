Bulldogs named All-Americans

Emma Parker and Tori Zielinski of the University of Redlands women’s water polo team were named second-team NCAA Division III All-Americans.
Parker played at Yucaipa High and Zielinksi at Homestead High in Cupertino, near San Jose.
Parker scored 46 goals, had 51 points, and 20 drawn exclusions. She scored 30 goals in Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play and made second-team All-SCIAC.
Zielinski, a first-team All-SCIAC goalkeeper, had 256 saves, the eighth-most in single-season program history. She averaged 10.7 saves per game, the fourth-most in the country. Zielinski finished her Bulldog career with the fourth-most career saves with 552 and the seventh-most steals as a goalkeeper with 60.
Redlands went 7-17 overall and 6-6 in the SCIAC, placing fifth in the conference.
Coyotes make history
The Cal State University San Bernardino baseball team made the NCAA Division II semifinals.
The Coyotes were defeated there 10-8 by Rollins College of Winter Park, Fla.
It was the first time CSUSB has made the national tournament.
CSUSB (46-19) won a school-record amount of games and set 31 program records.
DeShawn Johnson had three hits in the finale against Rollins and finished with a school-record 101 hits for the season. His total also leads D2.
Oscar Rauda also leads all D2 pitchers in the nation with 14 saves.
The team included Citrus Valley High grad Derek Bogh and Yucaipa High grad Wyatt Doty. Bogh hit .297 for the season, with three home runs and 16 runs batted in.
