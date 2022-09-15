Bulldogs lose as time expires

The University of Redlands football team dropped a non-conference game 21-20 to Pomona-Pitzer in frustrating fashion on Saturday, Sept. 10. Pomona-Pitzer scored from three yards on a pass from Skylar Noble to Sander Wimmer as time expired.
Cameron Shirangi kicked the extra point to give the Sagehens their first victory against the Bulldogs (0-2) since 2004.
Redlands gained 304 yards, with 297 coming through the air and just seven on the ground. Quarterback Myles Herrera from Redlands East Valley High threw for all 297 of those yards. Receiver Evan Aguon caught 11 passes for 136 yards and all three Bulldog touchdowns. He also excelled on kickoff and punt returns.
Noble completed 32 of 52 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns for Pomona-Pitzer.
Redlands led 14-7 at halftime.
The Bulldogs added another touchdown on a 10-yard Herrera to Aguon pass with 1:30 left in the third quarter but missed the extra point as they increased their lead to 20-7.
Pomona-Pitzer tallied on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Noble to Quinten Wimmer to close the gap to 20-14 with 9:39 left in the game.
Redlands recovered a Sagehen fumble in Pomona-Pitzer territory with about six minutes left but could not do anything with it. The Sagehens then marched 79 yards on 15 plays to get to the Bulldogs 3 with three seconds left. Noble scrambled to the right and tossed a strike to Sander Wimmer to tie the game and set up the game-winning kick.
Quinten Wimmer caught 11 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown for Pomona-Pitzer and Sander Wimmer had 52 receiving yards and two TD catches.
Aquinas High grad Andrew Kellstrom rushed 12 times for 25 yards for Redlands.
Safety Scott Tinsley paced the Redlands defense with 14 tackles (six solo). Craig Hunter added 12 tackles including a sack and had four tackles for losses. Jacob Sega had 11 tackles and a sack and Luke Purcella chipped in with three tackles and a fumble recovery.
Redlands travels to the Pacific Northwest for a Saturday, Sept. 17, game against Linfield. Linfield last season handed the Bulldogs their only two losses.
