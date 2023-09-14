The University of Redlands football team will try to buck history when it hosts Linfield this week.
The host Bulldogs and the Wildcats meet at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Ted Runner Stadium.
Linfield, a perennial powerhouse, is 11-1 all-time against Redlands. The Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs 21-3 on Sept. 17, 2022.
Linfield has a three-game winning streak against Redlands. The Bulldogs’ last victory against the Wildcats was in 2019 when Redlands prevailed 27-19. Former Yucaipa High star Nathan Martinez threw a touchdown pass for Redlands in that game. He is now the Bulldogs’ quarterback coach.
Both teams won their opening game. Linfield defeated Denison of Ohio 28-14, while Redlands downed Pacific Lutheran University 24-14.
Connor McNabb led Linfield against Denison, rushing for 161 yards and one touchdown on 24 carries, while quarterback Blake Eaton completed 21 of 35 passes for 218 yards and one touchdown.
The victory against Denison was Linfield 26th consecutive regular-season victory.
Former Folsom High star Tyler Tremain led Redlands against PLU. Tremain threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 38 in leading the Bulldogs back from a 14-point deficit. Tremain was named the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Athlete of the Week for his efforts.
The Bulldogs are coached by Jim Good of Yucaipa.
