Bulldogs hope to reload in hurry

The University of Redlands football team placed first in the preseason Southern California Collegiate Athletic Conference coaches’ poll. But the trick is to finish first at season’s end, as the Bulldogs did last season.
It’s not a given.
The Bulldogs won the conference with a 6-0 record last season and finished 8-2 overall. They averaged 394.6 yards of offense and 36 points per game, while allowing just 22.2 points. But Redlands lost quarterback Nathan Martinez to graduation (he’s an assistant coach now) and a host of other talented players. They’ll need to reload quickly to repeat.
“We’re young,” Bulldog coach Jim Good said. “We lost some key players and have some positions to fill. We’ll have to rise up and meet the challenge. Once we play a game or two, I’ll feel better.”
The season has arrived. Redlands meets George Fox University of Newberg, Ore., at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Ted Runner Stadium.
“They (Fox) finished second in their conference and they’re a good team,” Good said. “They’re physical and well-coached and have a lot of graduate players.”
Myles Herrera, who backed up Martinez last season, figures to start at quarterback for Redlands. He is from Yucaipa and played at Redlands East Valley High.
Other possibilities at quarterback are Jared Stocker, Hayden McKenna, Jordan Ford and Tyler Tremain.
Aquinas High of San Bernadino grad Andrew Kellstrom is the probable running back. He picked up some important yards last season and runs hard.
Key receivers are Michael Mindnich who is originally from Bellingham, Wash., and Evan Aguon from San Diego.
Redlands has two sturdy tight ends in Brady Welch from Arizona and Grant Chaney from Upland.
The offensive line is anchored by Kaleb Gipson from Diamond Ranch High in Pomona and Dominic Perez from Fontana who played at Rancho Cucamonga High.
Strong safety Scott Tinsley of Monta Vista Christian High in Watsonville, who made a host of preseason all-star teams, is the strength of the defense. He’s a ballhawk and a hard hitter.
Tinsley is joined in the defensive backfield by Jadin Michaels of Palm Springs High and Andre Owens of Santa Fe High in Pico Rivera.
The defensive line is a strength. It is anchored by Mikey Duran from Central Catholic High in Ceres (Central California); Luke Purcella from Curtis High in University Place, Wash.; Dawson Brokman from Alhambra High in Martinez (Bay Area), and Jax Lee.
Michael McDonald from Roosevelt High in Eastvale and Jacob Sega from El Camino High in Oceanside are at linebacker.
The Bulldogs will likely be tested by a host of teams, including the squads that finished just under them in the preseason SCIAC coaches’ poll — Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Chapman and Cal Lutheran.
