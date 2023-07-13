The University of Redlands finished third in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Sports standings.
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps placed first with 174.8 points, followed by Pomona-Pitzer (168) and Redlands (123.8). Rounding out the standings were Chapman (112.3), Cal Lutheran (100), Occidental (84), Le Verne (77), Whittier (57.5) and Caltech (53.5).
Redlands men’s sports finished third in the All-Sports standings with 61 points.
Men’s tennis tallied 7.5 points for Redlands with the team making the SCIAC tourney as the No. 3 seed, while Nils Plutat and Bryce Kim earned a No. 1 doubles ranking in the West Region. Plutat and Kim also qualified for the NCAA Division III national championships.
Men’s basketball chipped in with seven points by making the SCIAC tourney as the No. 3 seed while coming up short of qualifying for the NCAA Division III national championships.
Track and field also picked up seven points, finishing third at the SCIAC championships and sending five Bulldogs to the NCAA Division III outdoor national championships.
Football earned 6.5 points after finishing in a tie for third in conference.
The Redlands women also took third in the All-Sports standings, with 62.8 points.
Softball earned 8.3 points for Redlands with a share of the SCIAC regular-season title, a SCIAC tourney title, and a berth in the NCAA Division III national championships.
Track and field picked up eight points with a second-place finish at the SCIAC championships. The Redlands women also had seven athletes qualify for the NCAA Division III outdoor national championships.
Golf earned eight points for Redlands as the Bulldogs finished second by a point in the SCIAC championships after winning the SCIAC No. 1 and No. 2 tournaments. Redlands qualified for the NCAA Division III national championships and finished sixth, with Hannah Jugar placing second.
Women’s basketball chipped in 7.5 points by finishing second in the SCIAC standings and winning the conference tourney title. The Bulldogs also earned a berth to the NCAA Division III championships.
