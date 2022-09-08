Bulldogs drop opener to George Fox

Running back Andrew Kellstrom scored from two yards three minutes into the game and quarterback Myles Herrera tallied from two 4 ½ minutes later. Ta-da. The University of Redlands football team led George Fox University of Oregon by two touchdowns.
But rather than a portent of things to come, it was a mirage.
Fool’s gold.
An illusion.
Fox scored the next two touchdowns and rebounded for a 38-31 victory on Saturday, Sept. 3, against Redlands.
The game was the season opener for both teams.
“We came out strong the first quarter – it was 14-0,” said Evan Aguon who led the Bulldogs in receiving with nine catches for 106 yards. “I think we just got too comfortable. We’ve been practicing for this all off-season and tonight it just didn’t happen. We just weren’t ourselves tonight.”
Said Redlands coach and Yucaipa resident Jim Good, “We have a lot of new guys this year and some guys did some fantastic things, and some did some things we will definitely learn from.”
Asked if the Bulldogs got too comfortable when they got up two touchdowns Good said, “Absolutely. It’s human nature. You get a lead, and you relax. Young team – it’s going to happen.”
Fox scored on a 16-yard touchdown run by quarterback Haiden Schaan on the last play of the first quarter. Schaan added a 12-yard scoring pass to Thomas McMillan four minutes later and it was 14-14.
Redlands took its last lead of the night, 21-14, on a 16-yard pass from Herrera to Michael Mindnich with 3:49 left in the first half.
The Bulldogs appeared headed for another score three minutes into the second half but fumbled. Kiegan Schaan’s long return to the Redlands 30 set up a 24-yard scoring pass from Haiden Schaan to Leon Johnson III. Johnson III had a huge game for the Bruins with 174 receiving yards.
Two minutes later, Fox scored again, this time on a 60-yard Haiden Schaan to Johnson III pass. The Bruins led 28-21 until Vicente Garcia connected on a 22-yard field goal with 6:35 left in the third quarter for 28-24.
The Bruins increased that advantage to 31-24 on Ethan Hoffman’s 34-yard field goal with 14:55 left in the game.
A roughing the quarterback penalty on Fox extended a Redlands drive and allowed the Bulldogs to tie the game 31-31 with 4:47 left on a Herrera 1-yard run.
But two plays from scrimmage later the Bruins zoomed in front again on a 78-yard pass from Schaan to Johnson III.
Kross Knoll’s interception with about two minutes left sealed the Bulldogs fate.
Herrera, the Redlands East Valley High grad, threw for 234 yards for Redlands. Kellstrom, out of Aquinas High in San Bernardino, rushed for 129 yards of 28 carries.
Schaan passed for 289 yards for the Bruins.
“I thought Myles [Herrera] for the most part played well,” Good said. “I was impressed with his mobility and his decisions.”
Redlands is at Pomona-Pitzer at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
