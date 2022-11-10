The University of Redlands football team was defeated by Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 42-0 on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The loss snapped the Bulldogs’ two-game winning streak.
Redlands (3-6 overall, 3-2 Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) was held to 96 yards of offense, with 49 coming through the air and 47 on the ground. The Bulldogs averaged two yards per play.
Aquinas High grad Andrew Kellstrom led the Bulldogs by rushing for 57 yards on 13 carries.
Punter Vicente Garcia of Fontana had an excellent day, booming seven kicks for a 47.4 average.
Craig Hunter led the defense with nine tackles, and Elijah Valles, Dre Owens, Jacob Sega, Derwin Johnson and Luke Purcella had eight tackles apiece.
Redlands hosts Whittier at 1:05 Saturday, Nov. 12. It is the Bulldogs’ final game and is Senior Day.
