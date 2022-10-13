The University of Redlands football team won its first game of the season and retained the Smudge Pot by defeating Cal Lutheran 35-14 on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The Smudge Pot goes to the winner of the rivalry showdown. It was a device formerly used to warm citrus groves during frosts.
Redlands’ victory against Cal Lutheran was its ninth consecutive.
Redlands took a 21-0 lead on a 29-yard touchdown pass from Redlands East Valley High grad Myles Herrera to Grant Chaney and touchdown runs of 3 and 28 yards by Aquinas High grad Andrew Kellstrom, who scored five touchdowns.
Leading 21-7, Redlands began to pull away on Kellstrom’s 1-yard TD run that made it 28-7. Kellstrom later added another 1-yard TD run while rushing for 143 yards on 18 carries.
Herrera completed 16 of 21 passes for 242 yards and one TD. Evan Aguon led the Bulldogs in receiving with four catches for 50 yards and Kaleb Hatton caught three passes for 32 yards.
Redlands outgained Cal Lutheran 441-274 and outrushed Cal Lu 199-54.
Vicente Garcia from Fontana had a nice evening punting, booming four kicks for an average of 45.8 yards.
Defensively, Jadin Michaels and Scott Tinsley led the way with eight tackles each and Elijah Valles and Craig Hunter each had five tackles. Luke Purcella and Mike Duran IV contributed four tackles apiece, and Michael MacDonald, Kamdin Karmann and Dawson Brokman each had three tackles.
Hunter, Brokman and Jax Lee all had sacks for the Bulldogs.
