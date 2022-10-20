The University of Redlands football team fell to Chapman 38-28 last week in a Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game.
The game was marred by rain and lightning, delaying the contest on several occasions. The game did not end until around midnight, about four hours after it began. It was originally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., but there were lightning strikes at 6:30 p.m., pushing it back.
Chapman’s offense dominated, gaining 540 yards, including 405 through the air. Three Chapman receivers had 100-plus yards receiving.
Redlands gained 330 yards, including 206 on the ground.
Chapman took a 10-0 lead after one quarter but Redlands responded with a Myles Herrera-to-Evan Aguon 4-yard TD pass five seconds into the second quarter. Herrera is a Redlands East Valley High grad.
Marvin Perkins Jr. then intercepted a pass for Redlands. Aquinas High of San Bernardino grad Andrew Kellstrom followed with a 50-yard TD run that put the Bulldogs ahead 14-10.
Nathaniel Espinoza’s 14-yard TD pass to Spencer Corona gave Chapman a 17-14 lead at the half.
Following a halftime weather delay, Chapman scored 21 third-quarter points to take control, 31-14. Graig Padgett’s 18-yard TD reception from Herrera ended the Chapman run.
Redlands’ offense could not muster anything in the final quarter, but safety Scott Tinsley intercepted a pass and ran it back for a touchdown for the Bulldogs’ final score of the marathon event.
Herrera completed 11 of 24 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Kellstrom rushed 16 times for 147 yards. Calel Olicia-Aramboles added 10 carries for 59 yards.
Aguon led Redlands receivers with seven catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. Padgett added an 18-yard TD catch for the Bulldogs.
Dawson Brokman led Redlands with seven tackles and Tinsley added six, along with his big interception. Jadin Michaels had five tackles and a pass break-up and Perkins Jr. had three tackles and an interception.
Redlands meets visiting La Verne in a homecoming game at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
