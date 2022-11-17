The University of Redlands men’s basketball team dropped its season opener 92-82 last week to Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Neil Owens led the Bulldogs with 24 points and Josh Himel and Khyree Armstead scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Redlands led by as many as nine points in the first half and held a 42-38 advantage at the half.
The Bulldogs bounced back from the loss to Mary Hardin-Baylor by defeating UC Santa Cruz 83-76.
Nathaniel Johnson led the way with 15 points to go along with seven rebounds and two steals. Armstead chipped in with 14 points, to go along with five rebounds, five assists and a steal. Owens and Chozen Amadi scored 11 points each and Robert Power scored 10. Also contributing was Lucas Gordon off the bench. Gordon scored nine points and had seven rebounds and two blocks.
Santa Cruz cut Redlands’ lead to four points with 28 seconds left, but Redlands’ Colin McCarthy made 4-for-4 from the free throw line, securing the victory.
Redlands women win
The University of Redlands women’s basketball team defeated Macalester College 79-72 for their first victory of the season.
The game was part of the Chapman Tip-Off Classic.
Redlands trailed by four points at halftime but outscored the Scots 49-38 in the final 25 minutes.
Colbi Zorich of Kenmore, Wash., scored a game-high 20 points in 26 minutes of action. She also had six rebounds, three steals and a block.
Alyssa Downs of South San Francisco scored 17 points with four steals and three assists. Hannah Jerrier of Canton, Mass., scored 16 points and had nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.
ACA season ends at state
The glory-filled season of the Arrowhead Christian Academy girls’ volleyball team ended last week as it fell to El Camino Real 3-1 in the second round of the CIF-State playoffs.
The scores were 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 25-16.
ACA (23-7) the previous week won the first section title in school girls’ volleyball history, sweeping host Simi Valley for the championship. The Eagles defeated Venice 3-2 in the first round of CIF-State play. The scores were 14-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-7.
