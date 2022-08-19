Caudell

The reclamation project continues at Banning High.

Veteran coach John Tyree, 83, presides over the Broncos for the second year. His team won just two games last season, hindered by COVID-19 protocols and various forms of growing pains.

Despite a tough 2021 season, Tyree is hopeful.

“We’re light-years ahead of last season,” he said.

The Broncos’ two victories last season were against Desert Hot Springs (33-12) and Desert Mirage of Thermal (34-0).

A look at the Broncos:

Banning

Coach: John Tyree

2021 record: 2-8 (2-5)

Outlook: Solomon Nicolas is a returnee at quarterback in Tyree’s option offense. Desmon Jackson will push him for playing time.

Banning is a bit uncertain at fullback but Joseph Caudell, a transfer from Norte Vista High in Riverside, is capable.

The Broncos look set at slotback with Kaden Tamez returing and fast, promising freshman DeQuinn Lovings.

Offensive line is a strength for the Broncos. Banning is led by junior David Chacon (6-2, 265), freshman Daniel Chacon (6-0, 245), and junior Anthony Patino (5-7, 235).

Marquis Vaughan is a dependable receiver.

Defensively, Tamez is a terror at linebacker. He is helped by safeties Nicolas and Vaughan and sophomore cornerback Earl Donahoo. The Chacon brothers and Oreal Stewart (6-1, 248) anchor the line.

The Broncos open their season at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at Canyon Springs of Moreno Valley.

