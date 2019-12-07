RACE

Winners of inaugural Buggy Land USA Open Nitro Buggy Class: First place, Jared Tebo from Missouri; Second Place, Ryan Mayfield from Arizona; and Third place, CJ Jelin from Red Bluff.

Thunder Alley RC Raceway at Noble Creek Park in Beaumont hosted the inaugural Buggy Land Race USA drawing racers from all across the country.

Race

RC cars lined up to start the second day of racing at the inaugural Buggy Land USA race held two weeks ago at Thunder Alley RC Raceway at Noble Creek in Beaumont.

The internationally acclaimed, “Buggy Land Race” originated in Spain and draws in hundreds of racers from around the world.

This is the first time the race has been held in the U.S.

