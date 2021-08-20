It was an interesting off-season for the Banning High football team, to say the least.
Besides COVID-19 worries, Pete Smolin, who guided the Broncos through the spring season, resigned and is now at Valley View. Banning advertised the job and well-traveled John Tyree of Redlands snapped it up.
Tyree, 82, rises each morning and lifts weights, then heads out to the high school. Throughout the preseason he’s spent time recruiting the campus for players and coaching the Broncos.
Friday, Aug. 27 area fans and beyond will learn what the wily Tyree has as the Broncos host Canyon Springs.
Coach: John Tyree
Spring 2021 record: 1-2
Outlook: Banning is on its third coach in three seasons, but the new guy is John Tyree who has a history of breathing life into programs.
“We have 28 players on the roster, but we’ve been acquainted with 37,” Tyree joked. The Broncos boast uber-athletic senior RB/OLB Erek Smith (6-2, 210), senior OL/DL Xavier Davis (6-1, 270) and senior QB/FS Rocky Hartley. Other players to watch for are QB Salomon Nicholas (6-0, 170) and sophomore OL/DL David Chacon (6-2, 242), whom Tyree says, “might be the top lineman.” An OL that averages 246 pounds across the front is a strength. That’s good for Tyree’s flex-bone offense which may throw more than normal.
Extra point: The small-school Broncos have produced two National Football League players, Derron Smith and Alvin Walton.
Season opener: Aug. 27 Canyon Springs, 7 p.m.
