Five-thirty on a weekday and 82-year-old Banning High football coach
John Tyree is in mid-season form.
“Let’s go. Quick, quick, quick. Let’s go,” he says as the green-and-white-clad Broncos react.
Tyree is dressed all in white except for a black-and-orange Oklahoma State cap (he ran the scout team there).
As the aged one directs, “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio pours out of the stadium speakers.
“As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I take a look at my life and realize there's nothin' left …”
Not so for Tyree, the Broncos’ well-traveled marvel and perhaps oldest coach in the state. He has a penchant for reviving football programs and Banning is in need.
The Broncos went 1-2 in the spring and are 27-39 in the last eight years.
But John Stockham in 20013 led Banning to an 11-2 record.
Stockham sometimes helps Tyree now. And holdover assistant Sam Aguilar is a godsend.
“Nobody walks but the mailman!” Aguilar loves to yell.
Tyree’s hiring set social media and the coaching fraternity abuzz.
He’s a maverick sure, but also a proven winner with 227 career victories and section titles at Imperial in 1973 and Pasadena Muir in 1989. He also kick-started the Fontana football dynasty in 1974 before leaving in a huff over facilities.
“You hear his age, and you wonder what that’s going to look like,” Banning assistant coach John West said. “But the kids respect him and so do the coaches.”
Thirty minutes earlier in the Banning locker room, Tyree made an introduction.
“This is Erek Smith,” he said with a mischievous grin. “He has trouble dressing himself. We’re going to get his mom up here.”
That’s Tyree. He teases and cajoles, but only because he cares.
“He’s a great teacher,” star running back Smith said. “When we have questions, he knows the answers and more. He’s all we could ask for.”
No team is more deserving. Previous coach Pete Smolin (now at Valley View) left after last season. The Broncos are on their third coach in three years.
Smolin surprised Coachella Valley with the Single Wing offense last season and shifty Marco Lopez ripped off big chunks of yardage. Lopez is a gem but missed several Tyree practices to — ahem — go fishing.
“C’mon Lopez, this is why you’re fishing, and you don’t know what the hell is going on,” Tyree chirps. “C’mon, daylight’s burning.”
Later, Tyree plops down on a bench near Lopez and says, “Did you catch any fish for us?”
Smiles all around.
Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg succeeded Tyree at blue-collar A.B. Miller and knows the drill.
“He has a way of reaching kids who are a little rough around the edges and connecting with them,” Steinberg said.
Said Tyree: “You have to discipline with a little bit of humor. You can’t tear kids down, but you have to get on their (rears) if they’re not performing right.”
Tyree got a rocking chair from then-Redlands High coach Jim Walker when he retired at A.B. Miller in the spring of 2006.
“Surprised he’s coaching, Jim?”
“I’m surprise he’s alive,” Walker said. “My wife’s still pissed he has her rocker. The guy’s on two government programs now, ya know, because he was in the Civil War.”
Tyree: “Tell Walker to get a job so I can beat him again.”
Tyree fascinates. I asked to take a photo at his Redlands home, partially so I could soak up more of the man.
The outside of Tyree’s 1937 farmhouse is plain, but the garage door was open and his 1999 Boxter Porsche stunned. Tyree races Porsches.
Don’t all octogenarians? He’s nabbed two best-of-class events.
“They’re small and light and responsive and powerful,” said the coach, nearly describing himself.
Inside the wood-paneled home, memorabilia rules.
— 1918 picture of his World War I fighter pilot and attorney father. Check.
— Photo of a 20-something Tyree sticking his chin in the face of a scary Fort Sill boxer. Check.
— Porsche swag, sports trophies, and race uniforms. Check, check and check.
Well-versed, Tyree chatted smartly about education, sensor-equipped helmets and footwear. He said maybe he’d host a coaches’ clinic for “friends and frenemies.”
Then I had to ask. “How long will you coach, John?”
“Wee-llllll,” he said in his Oklahoma drawl, “the athletic director says he wants five years, so I’ll give it a shot.
