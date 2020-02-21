BY PAUL PRADO
For the Record Gazette
Last night, top seed Linfield Christian (21-8) went up against the 9th seed Banning (19-12) during the CIF-Southern Section Division 5A boys basketball quarterfinal playoff game, at Banning High School.
At tip off, the two juggernauts began their grudge match to see who would prevail as the victor.
The question was: could the Broncos destabilize the Lions’ accurate 3-point shooters and guard their best offensive players?
Or would Linfield Christian advance by flexing their already established hardwood muscle?
“It’s going to be a tough game,” said Banning’s basketball head coach Cory Cornielius.
“Both teams deserve to go to state. They [Linfield Christian] are a top talent team, and they are going to put up a battle.”
He continued, “It’s going to be a dog fight. These are the two best teams in the division.”
To the victor goes the spoils. Banning won the game with a score of 57 to 51.
In the first period, the play was electrifying. It was fast and anxious.
It was Goliath versus Goliath.
The first period went to the Broncos with a score of 12-9.
From the start, Broncos Amari Callender made the court his own, grappling for the rebound, stealing the ball and making it happen for Banning.
In the second period, Callender was fouled twice and scored within seconds.
The end of the first half saw the Banning leading with 35 points to 29.
While the Broncos had the lead, the Lions earned more points between the two periods.
Linfield Christian was not going to relent.
Banning was aggressive on defense, making sure to cover their opponent at all angles.
The Lions were one point away from taking the lion’s share by end of the third period.
The Broncos were leading by just one point, with a score of 44 to 43.
With 3:45 left in the game, the Broncos reined in their play and kept the lead 53 to 50.
The close game brought intensity on and off the court.
A recruiter from Texas was on hand watching Callender and another student from Linfield Christian.
He commented that some of the high school teams had sleeper players.
Meaning, given the opportunity, the sleepers would shine like a diamond in the rough, referring to Callender.
The Broncos had possession of the ball with one second left to play.
The clock ran out. It was over. Banning won.
50 percent of Banning’s squad contributed to the quarterfinal win.
“We knew it was going to be a good game,” Callender said. “We got a little nervous, but we started to focus in on the game.”
Banning’s unrelenting momentum controlled the game.
“We started to get a lot of fouls. The guys were at the free throw line more, and the steals started happening,” said Callender.
“I’m very excited,” said Bronco’s Richard Espinoza. “We were doubted, and now we’re going further.”
Espinoza said, “We were dominating on the down low. We were getting all the boards. Our guys were bringing it up and taking it in. We controlled the game.”
Banning’s Aaron Howard said it was a good game.
He continued, “They had three shooters, and we had to stop them. Once we stopped them, we knew we’d win.”
The Broncos made it a point to guard Linfield’s three main players.
“We started with four to one and ran them off the grid lines, because we know they can shoot,” said Howard.
Talking about the intensity of the game Cornelius said, “We knew who we were playing. They are the top seed.”
When asked about the determination of his team Cornelius said, “They knew what happened last year when we blew the game at Arroyo Valley. We tried to avoid that from happening again this year.”
The Broncos main goal was to stop Linfield from shooting 3-pointers.
“They wanted to shoot the three, and we denied them. It was our plan to run them off the three-point line and we did,” said Cornelius.
Next on the docket: Banning plays away at Cathedral City in the semifinals.
“Cathedral City is an elite team that’s well coached,” said Cornelius. “We have to do our job.”
Banning has succeeded to make it to the Final Four, in the CIF Southern Section, Division 5A.
It is a testament of the good chemistry that exists between Banning’s head coach Cory Cornelius and his players.
Amari Callender was top on the leader board with 19 points. Richard Espinoza had 11, and Samuel Scott contributed 7.
Aaron Howard and Keon Mitchell both brought in six points each for Banning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.