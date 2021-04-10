BY JOHN MURPHY
Alec Bressler tapped the plate with his bat, took two pitches and then dispensed line drives all around the yard.
The batting session last year was at the West Coast Prospect Showcase.
The Beaumont High senior has continued his standout stickwork this Spring, hitting .400 with five runs batted in through nine games for the 7-2 Cougars.
Last year he hit .372 with 13 RBI for Beaumont before the coronavirus pandemic ended the season.
Bressler hopes to parlay a strong senior season into a college scholarship.
“It’s been really difficult,” the outfielder-pitcher said. “The pandemic has made it almost impossible to get looks. The colleges are backlogged with players (because of players being granted an extra year of eligibility) and the scouts just haven’t been out there.”
Beaumont High coach Jason Whittle thinks Bressler has the necessary tools.
“He definitely has the resume to get a college opportunity,” Whittle said. “He really has developed during the pandemic.”
Prep Baseball Report gave the 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect a mostly positive review last spring: “Sets up in a semi-wide base with a slightly closed off stance. Uses a modified toe tap/slight leg lift to shift weight. Small load of the hands. Rotates barrel onto the swing plane quickly with fast bat and hand speed. Some hard contact at 93 mph.”
Bressler moved to Beaumont with his family from Redlands in 2012.
His uncle, Greg Myers, is a Riverside Poly High graduate who caught in the major leagues for 18 seasons.
“I love baseball,” Bressler said. “I like the competitiveness and the mental aspect of it. Hitting a baseball is the toughest thing there is to do in sports. You can succeed only 30 percent of the time and still be a great player.”
The Cougar standout uses a Diamond Kinetics Bat Tracker to chart his swing path and launch angle. It costs about $100 and attaches to the knob of his bat.
He also throws in the high 80s on the mound and has a curve, slider and change-up in his repertoire.
Besides all that, he has received all A’s in the classroom, save for one B in Physics.
Asked what not many people know about his son, proud father Andrew Bressler said, “He really loves to cook. Especially steak, all cut up like they do in the restaurant — seared on the outside and pink in the middle. It’s great, except that the grocery bill gets a little expensive sometimes.”
