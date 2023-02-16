Arrowhead Christian Academy baseball star Bradley Gilbert has transferred to Aquinas High in San Bernardino. Gilbert was a talented pitcher last season for the Eagles.
Redlands loses
The University of Redlands women’s basketball team fell to Whittier 83-72. Standouts Alyssa Downs and Colbi Zorich missed the game due to illness.
Julia Balistreri led Redlands with a career-best 20 points and took 12 rebounds. She also had four blocks. Hannah Jerrier scored 18 points, took 11 rebounds and had four blocks. Aliyah Anderson scored 16 points.
Bulldogs win
The University of Redlands men’s basketball team defeated Whittier 79-64. Robert Power led the Bulldogs with 22 points. Neil Owens contributed 21 points.
T-Birds win
The Yucaipa High girls’ water polo team defeated Huntington Beach 12-8 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoff game. The victory catapulted the Thunderbirds into a quarterfinal game with Harvard Westlake.
Yucaipa then defeated Harvard Westlake 5-4 in overtime. The T-Birds were defeated by Harvard Westlake earlier in the season.
Eagles fall
The Arrowhead Christian Academy girls’ soccer team fell to Corona Del Mar 5-1 in a CIF-SS D3 playoff game, ending the Eagles’ season.
REV loses
The Viewpoint girls’ soccer team defeated Redlands East Valley 3-1 in the CIF-SS D3 playoffs, ending the Wildcats’ season.
The Yucaipa High girls’ soccer team lost to Paloma Valley 3-2 I the CIF-SS D4 playoffs, ending the Thunderbirds’ season.
Blackhawks lose
The Hesperia High boys’ basketball team defeated Citrus Valley 60-52 in the CIF-SS D3AA playoffs, ending the Blackhawks’ season.
Wildcat season ends
The Redlands East Valley High boys’ basketball team defeated Beckman 64-55 in the CIF-SS D3AA playoffs. REV went on to meet Orangewood Academy in the second-round game.
REV lost 82-51 to Orangewood, ending its season. REV trailed 42-16 at the half.
Beaumont wins pair
The Beaumont High boys’ basketball team opened the CIF-SS D4 playoffs with two victories, defeating San Jacinto 73-25 and then knocking off Troy of Fullerton.
Loma Linda loses
The Loma Linda Academy boys’ basketball team fell to Perris 66-49 in the CIF-SS D5AA playoffs, ending the Roadrunners’ season.
Bulldogs defeated
Desert Christian defeated Redlands Adventist Academy 76-61 in the CIF-SS D5A playoffs, ending the Bulldogs’ season.
Cardinals grounded
The Mesa Grande Academy boys’ basketball team fell to Tarbet V’Torah 52-44 in a CIF-SS D5A playoff game, ending the Cardinals’ season.
Redlands Adventist loses
The Redlands Adventist girls’ basketball team fell to Santa Rosa Academy 37-31 in a CIF-SS D5A playoff game, ending the Bulldogs’ season.
Cardinals fall
The Mesa Grande Academy girls’ basketball team fell to El Monte 57-26 in a CIF-SS D5A playoff game, ending the Cardinals’ season.
Cougars seek coach
Beaumont High is advertising for a girls’ volleyball coach. Jody Hopkins coached the team last season.
Bruins blank REV
The Bloomington High boys’ soccer team edged Redlands East Valley 1-0 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoff opener, ending the Wildcats’ season.
ACA falls
The Arrowhead Christian Academy boys’ soccer team fell 3-0 to Alhambra in the CIF-SS D6 playoffs, ending the Eagles’ season. The Eagles finished 10-11-1.
Zack to Lancers
Arrowhead Christian baseball star Lucas Zack signed a letter of intent to play at Cal Baptist University.
Roadrunners defeated
The Loma Linda Academy boys’ soccer team lost to University Prep 8-0 in a CIF-SS D6 playoff game, finishing the Roadrunners’ season. The Roadrunners went 9-6.
Bulldogs lose
Redlands Adventist fell to Rowland 9-1 in a CIF-SS D6 game, ending the Bulldogs’ season. Redlands Adventist finished 13-2-2.
T-Birds fall
The Yucaipa High girls’ basketball team lost to Xavier Prep 53-50 in a CIF-SS D3AA playoff game, ending the T-Birds’ season.
ACA season ends
The Arrowhead Christian girls’ basketball team defeated Packinghouse Christian 72-29 in a CIF-SS D4A playoff game.
The Eagles then played Canyon Springs of Moreno Valley and lost 53-44, ending their season. ACA led 36-35 after a 3-pointer by freshman Sienna Batolo with 5:18 left in the game, but Canyon Springs went on a 13-2 run.
Loma Linda loses
The Loma Linda Academy girls’ basketball team lost to El Rancho 50-44 in a CIF-SS D5AA playoff game, ending the Roadrunners’ season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.