The boogie man got spooked.
The bully was bloodied.
The king got knocked on his royal rump.
One thing is for sure, Citrus Valley High stunned mighty Cajon of San Bernardino 34-16 in football Friday, Nov. 4. And the fallout was felt from San Bernardino to the citrus groves of Redlands (or what’s left of them), to the CIF-Southern Section office in Cerritos.
Certainly, Chaminade High of West Hills has heard the news. It visits Citrus Valley on Friday, Nov. 11, in the second round of the playoffs. The Eagles may consider that a lucky break – or perhaps not after getting an eyeful of the aroused Blackhawks on film.
The Blackhawks were magnificent last Friday. Their special teams were sublime. Their running game was improved. And their defense was otherworldly.
“Making field goals was huge,” Citrus Valley coach Kurt Bruich said. “Them onside kicking and us getting every single one was big. And only having one turnover was huge. Man, it was fun.”
The stunning victory avenged a 28-7 loss to Cajon that cost the Blackhawks still another league title.
Perhaps the term “bully” is too strong when it comes to Cajon. Cowboy athletic director Rich Imbriani and coach Nick Rogers are the most pleasant of guys. And the Cowboys seemed to behave well, especially considering the score.
But for Cajon it was seven years of championships and victories against Citrus Belt League opponents until last week. That’s seven years of being the biggest, toughest, most talented team on the block.
“I feel like we’ve been close, but I feel like our kids have been weird about it,” Bruich said. “They’ve walked on eggshells [in the past] and tonight it was great to see them stand up with a champion and go blow for blow with them.”
There was an early indication Citrus Valley wouldn’t back down. When Blackhawk quarterback and team leader Hunter Herrera took a big hit on the Cajon sideline on the Blackhawks’ first possession, Herrera bounced right back up and let the Cowboys know he meant business.
“He’s our team leader,” Bruich said. “He talks to the team more than I do and tells them what’s up. He’s that guy.”
But also just one of the guys. Late in the first half, it was junior Michael Counce’s moment to shine. With his team leading 10-0, Counce scooped up a fumble on the 19-yard line and sprinted to the end zone to make it 17-zip. Citrus Valley was never seriously challenged after that.
“I play corner and I was backpedaling,” Counce said. “I saw No. 9 take off and I saw the ball loose and I grabbed it. It was all good. I was happy.”
The victory was a relief for Bruich, who had not defeated Cajon since he was the coach at Redlands East Valley.
Asked if it was like a weight taken off his shoulder, Bruich said, “It is. It feels great, especially because we keep playing; they don’t. League championships are fun, but we get to keep playing.”
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com.
