The Citrus Valley High boys’ water polo team lost to Chaparral 15-8 in its CIF-Southern Section playoff opener.
Chaparral led 10-8 after three quarters and then outscored the Blackhawks 5-0 in the final quarter.
The Blackhawks finished their season with a 10-9 overall record. The victory improved Chaparral to 17-3.
The Redlands High boys’ water polo team defeated Los Altos 9-8 in the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs but fell to Canyon 7-6 in the second round. The loss ended the Terriers’ season.
