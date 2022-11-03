It was an excellent day for the black and gold.
The Citrus Valley High boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams, showing their ability and depth, won the Citrus Belt League No. 3 meet on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Yucaipa Community Park.
The Blackhawk girls, putting six runners among the Top 14, won with 38 points. That eclipsed second-place Beaumont (48) and third-place Yucaipa (59).
“I didn’t feel too good the first mile, but then I got warmed up,” said Citrus Valley’s Hailie Lomeli who finished first in the 3-mile race at 18:23.7. “The last 200 I shifted gears.”
The deep Blackhawks also got a seventh-place finish from Alegra Caldera (19:05.5), ninth from Itzel Del Rio (19:08.9), 10th from Gabriella Romero (19:17.0), 11th from Odyssea Barro (19:24.4) and 14th from Hailey Rout (19:59.1).
Yucaipa’s Taylor Becker finished second in 18:26.3.
“I felt good until the last part,” Becker said. “My legs got locked up. I was telling myself to go, but my legs were not following.”
Yucaipa put three runners among the Top 8 – Becker, Cali Good (18:36.2, fourth place) and Elizabeth Palmer (19:07.9, eighth).
Beaumont sophomore Hannah Butterfield finished third in 18:35.4 and had to be helped to her feet after.
“I’ve been sick all week,” Butterfield said. “I tried, but I was tired and out of breath.”
Butterfield said she is looking forward to the CIF-Southern Section meet after not excelling in last year’s.
Beaumont placed six runners among the Top 18.
Redlands East Valley took fourth place with 103 points. The Wildcats’ top finisher was Katie Hornung (20:05.8, 16th).
REV’s Emmanuel Wallace won the boys’ 3-mile race in 15:28.6.
“I had fun,” Wallace said. “I went out too hard the first mile and I was hurting because I started too fast. But I stayed focused and concentrated on each stride and stayed relaxed. I wanted to set the course record, but I didn’t have enough.”
Citrus Valley had six runners in the Top 14, led by Ethan Romero who finished second (15:38.7). Also pacing the Blackhawks were Mateo Saldana (15:50.4, fifth place), Diego Caldera (16:05.8, eighth), Christopher Ontiveros Jr. (16:09.4, ninth), Kalani Daniel (16:17.8, 10th) and Aidan Sturtevant (16:36.9, 14th).
Yucaipa finished second as a team with 62 points. The Thunderbirds were led by third-place Xander Merkwan (15:42.4) and sixth-place Scott Caricato (16:00.8).
Sparked by Wallace, REV took third place with 64 points. Beaumont with 94 points was fourth. The Cougars’ top finisher was Eli Rutherford (16:01.9, seventh).
Boys team merge
Citrus Valley 34, Yucaipa 62, Redlands East Valley 64, Beaumont 94, Redlands 122, Cajon 147.
Boys individual merge
Emmanuel Wallace (REV) 15:28.6, Ethan Romero (Citrus Valley) 15:38.7, Xander Merkwan (Yucaipa) 15:42.4, Frank Rodriguez (REV) 15:45.1, Mateo Saldana (Citrus Valley) 15:50.4, Scott Caricato (Yucaipa) 16:00.6, Eli Rutherford (Beaumont) 16:01.9, Diego Caldera (Citrus Valley) 16:05.8, Christopher Ontiveros Jr. (Citrus Valley) 16:09.4, Kalani Daniel (Citrus Valley) 16:17.8, Jose Linares (Yucaipa) 16:26.7, Jacob Ladd (REV) 16:33.6, Vicente Quiroz Jr. (Cajon) 16:35.2, Aidan Sturtevant (Citrus Valley) 16:36.9, Kallen Gragg (Redlands) 16:37.4, Drew Anderson (Redlands) 16:45.4, Angilo Trejo (Yucaipa) 16:50.1, Chase Rutherford (Beaumont) 16:53.8, Juan Montes (REV) 16:54.4, Nate Caliva (Citrus Valley) 16:54.6.
Girls team merge
Citrus Valley 38, Beaumont 48, Yucaipa 59, REV 103, Redlands 149, Cajon 158.
Girls individual merge
Hailie Lomeli (Citrus Valley) 18:23.7, Taylor Becker (Yucaipa) 18:26.3, Hannah Butterfield (Beaumont) 18:35.4, Cali Good (Yucaipa) 18:36.2, Angie Valenzuela (Beaumont) 18:45.4, Meghan Walker (REV) 18:56.1, Alegra Caldera (Citrus Valley) 19:05.5, Elizabeth Palmer (Yucaipa) 19:07.9, Itzel Del Rio (Citrus Valley) 19:08.9, Gabriella Romero (Citrus Valley) 19:17.0, Odyssea Barro (Citrus Valley) 19:24.4, Kayla Carbajal (Beaumont) 19:44.9, Kiana Stewart (Beaumont) 19:50.1, Hailie Rout (Citrus Valley) 19:59.1, Hailey Mayfield (Beaumont) 20:02.2, Isabella Merideth (Citrus Valley) 20:03.9, Katie Hornung (REV) 20:05.8, Hayden Dunn (Beaumont) 20:06.9, Alejandra Villegas (Beaumont) 20:07.4, Isabella Bravo (Citrus Valley) 20:16.7.
