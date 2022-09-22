The Beaumont High football team defeated a strong opponent while Banning High absorbed another one-sided loss last week in non-league play.
Beaumont held on for a 28-27 win against host San Jacinto. Banning traveled to Yucca Valley and fell 60-0.
Banning had lost the previous week to rival Beaumont, 64-0.
Clinging to its one-point lead against San Jacinto with nearly six minutes left in the game, Beaumont ran off all the remaining time to secure the victory.
The rushing of Armando Cuellar (177 yards on 20 carries for the game) was key on the last drive.
Beaumont (5-0) led by 21 points before San Jacinto mounted a furious rally that almost gave the Tigers a victory.
Dereun Dortch passed for more than 250 yards and four touchdowns for San Jacinto. Dillon Gresham had eight catches for more than 130 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers and Vincent Holmes caught four passes for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Beaumont junior quarterback Christopher Cooper completed 22 of 36 passes for more than 260 yards and two touchdowns. He had two completions to Cleve Johnson for first downs on Beaumont’s final drive.
Johnson latched onto eight passes for more than 110 yards for Beaumont.
There was no scoring in the final 10:20 of the game after Gresham caught a 54-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter.
Yucca Valley (3-1) led 13-0 after one quarter and 33-0 at halftime en route to its victory against Banning.
Yucca Valley’s defense scored the first touchdown of the night as Myles Harper intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards to put the Trojans ahead 7-0 with seven minutes left in the first quarter.
The Trojans increased their lead to 13-0 with five minutes left in the first quarter on Michael Ramos Jr.’s 10-yard scoring run.
Yucca Valley added three more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter to blow the game open.
Harper and Aidan Possehl had interceptions and Paul Cote had 10 tackles to pace the Yucca Valley defense.
