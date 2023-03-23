Beaumont too much for Citrus Valley

The Citrus Valley High boys’ volleyball team hoped to start quickly in Citrus Belt League play last week but was repelled by Beaumont. The Cougars prevailed 3-0 on Tuesday, March 14. The scores were 25-9, 25-13, 25-20.
Beaumont climbed to .500 overall (10-10) by winning the CBL opener for both teams. Citrus Valley dropped to 0-8.
“We don’t have as many club players [as in the past] but we do have some multi-sport players,” Citrus Valley coach Amber Tygart said. “A lot of them are basketball or football or soccer players.”
Beaumont set the tone for the match by taking an 8-0 lead in the first set en route to an easy win. Citrus Valley did not have a kill in the first set. All of the Blackhawk points came off Beaumont errors or bad serves.
The Cougars led the second set 3-2 and then ripped off nine of the next 11 points to seize an 11-4 lead end on its way to victory. Riley Conley had a kill and an ace during that span.
“We used all of our hitters to our maximum potential, and we kept the ball up and didn’t let it touch the floor,” Conley said. “This was a good awakening for us, that we need to play well against everyone.”
Citrus Valley started fast in the third set and led 19-17. Blackhawk hopes flickered. But Beaumont won eight of the next nine points to clinch the match, including a set-winning kill by Cesar Perez.
Tygart praised the play of Makani Battle who had five kills and seven digs and libero Jacob Shahatit.
Beaumont’s Ralph Conley is a first-year coach for the Cougars who formerly coached at San Gorgonio High in San Bernardino. He replaced Jessica Granados, who coached the Cougar boys (and girls) to league titles last season.
“We graduated 14 seniors [from last season] so we reloaded everything,” Conley said. “I think we need to be better when we sub. Our bench is not where it needs to be.”
Damon Potter, Walker Heyman and Gidean Ondep had two kills each for Beaumont and William Mena had one kill and two aces. Ethan Paneles-Bautista also had an ace.
