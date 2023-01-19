Beaumont surges to defeat Cajon

The Beaumont High boys’ basketball team took a big step toward a possible first Citrus Belt League (CBL) title by scoring a tense win against Cajon of San Bernardino last week.
The Cougars defeated the Cowboys 47-41 on Thursday, Jan. 11. The victory kept Beaumont unbeaten in CBL play through the end of last week as it bids to win an eighth league title in school history.
Beaumont won league titles in 1963, 1966, 1988, 1999, 2012, 2013, and 2019 – all before the Cougars joined the CBL.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Beaumont junior guard Christopher Cooper said. “We really wanted this one. It felt great. In the first quarter we only had nine points or something like that. That’s not our style of basketball. Usually we’re a push-it-up, run-and-gun type of team and instead we were kind of playing their game. In the second half we kind of took it to them.
“Our goal is to be league champs. We just want to get that ring on our finger.”
Cooper’s 18-footer with 3:40 left in the game gave Beaumont a 41-37 lead.
Play was rough on the other end and Cajon’s Philander Lee was hit with a technical foul after he expressed his ire by bouncing the ball high off the hardwood following an official’s call.
Vince Tracy Capuras made the technical foul shot with 3:12 left to increase Beaumont’s lead to 42-37.
Capuras’ hustle and defense were important for Beaumont (15-7 overall, 4-0 CBL) in the final minutes. His steal with 2:58 left got him to the free throw line again and he made both shots to put the Cougars up 44-37.
Cajon went scoreless for more than three minutes to end the game until Isaiah Ward made a lay-in with 11.7 seconds left.
“We’ve played a lot of close games this year and I think they prepared us for the toughness of Cajon,” Beaumont coach Jon Florence said. “They’re always tough, athletic, and well-coached.
“This is a big win. I think it says a lot about our team. I still don’t think we played great in certain areas, but we competed, and I think we made a pretty good statement tonight.”
Beaumont trailed 20-19 at the half but outscored the Cowboys (12-8, 3-1) 16-12 in the third quarter and never trailed again. The closest Cajon got was 39-37 with 3:59 left after a driving lay-in by Tyler Malone.
Junior forward Payton Joseph paced Beaumont with 15 points and 12 rebounds. He also made three steals.
Cooper’s outside shooting was key and he scored 11 points. Capuras chipped in with nine points and five steals for the Cougars and Josiah Morgan had six assists.
Ward led Cajon with 24 points and Lee, a star football player, chipped in with six points.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” Florence said. “I think they’re starting to figure out that they’re able to compete at a high level.”
Florence is familiar with the Cajon coaching staff. He played with Cajon assistant coach James Lindsay at Cal State San Bernardino. Cajon’s veteran head coach, Randy Murray, was a Cal State San Bernardino assistant coach for one of those years.
Florence said the three are pals, and he called it a “friendly rivalry” but added that “you want to win these games.”
Said Murray, “Beaumont played good. They were fast and quick to the ball. I don’t know that we were ready for the game – we looked a little out of sync, but maybe Beaumont deserves credit for that. We could have played better.”
Florence said he could see in his players’ eyes in the locker room how excited they were to get the victory.
“It felt good,” said Joseph, the Cougars’ physical and emotional leader. “It gives us a lot of momentum for the rest of the season. It wasn’t our best game, but we still got the job done.”
Cajon and Beaumont meet again on Jan. 31 in San Bernardino.
