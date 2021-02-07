Priscilla Mora

Priscilla Mora
Irene Martin

Irene Martin
Leilani Rodriguez

Leilani Rodriguez
Kaylee Vasquez

Kaylee Vasquez

Beaumont High School seniors have signed letters of intent: Irene Martin will play softball at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Md.; Priscilla Mora will play softball at Friends University in Wichita, Kan.; Leilani Rodriguez will be involved in wrestling at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa; and Kaylee Vasquez has signed on to play softball at Hope International University in Fullerton.

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

+4
Beaumont student athletes sign their commitments

Beaumont student athletes sign their commitments

Beaumont High School seniors have signed letters of intent: Irene Martin will play softball at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Md.; Priscilla Mora will play softball at Friends University in Wichita, Kan.; Leilani Rodriguez will be involved in wrestling at Grand View University in Des …

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.