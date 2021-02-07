Beaumont student athletes sign their commitments

Beaumont High School seniors have signed letters of intent: Irene Martin will play softball at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Md.; Priscilla Mora will play softball at Friends University in Wichita, Kan.; Leilani Rodriguez will be involved in wrestling at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa; and Kaylee Vasquez has signed on to play softball at Hope International University in Fullerton.
A couple of Beaumont High School seniors are celebrating recent accolades.
This year’s high school fall sports season will be delayed until at least December, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Brevon Valdivia has put Beaumont on the map with his precision underhand: those tosses of 16-ounce bean bags into a carved out hole on a cornhole board 27 feet away landed him and his partner Tyler Parent of San Diego in second place at the Phoenix Pro Invitational Qualifier last weekend.
Phillip Holley is a graduate of Beaumont High School. He will be attending University of California, Irvine for a degree in computer science with an emphasis in gaming and programming.
