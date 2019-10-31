Beaumont High School Cougars will face off against the Citrus Hill High School Hawks tonight in Perris for their last scheduled game of the season.
The 3-1 Cougars have dominated the Mountain Pass League this season and are currently in second place.
The Cougars only loss came at the hands of the league’s first place team, San Jacinto High School Tigers (4-0).
A win tonight for the Cougars and a loss for San Jacinto could tie the two teams for first place in the league.
Beaumont High School’s head coach Jeff Steinberg has worked his team hard this season.
The offense team has moved the ball down field for 3000 yards, mixing their gains almost evenly between rushing and passing.
That work has put them at nearly double the national average in the touchdown department with 54 touchdowns.
They are going to have to use their offensive prowess tonight against a tough Citrus Hill defense, which boasts 15 interceptions this season and over 50 tackles per game.
Not to be outdone, the Cougar defense has been handling business on the field as well.
They too, are averaging 50 tackles per game and have 14 sacks this season.
Seniors Thomas Brown and Logan Perez are leading the charge for the defense.
Brown is leading the team with 46 tackles, 26 of those were made solo.
Perez is leading the team with four quarterback sacks.
Whether Citrus Valley decides to use their running game or passing to put points on the board, they will be met by a very capable Cougar defense.
As the regular season comes to a close for the Beaumont Cougars, the numbers from their league play point to a potential win tonight.
Beaumont’s Cougars play away tonight at 7 p.m. at Citrus Valley High School in Perris.
The game can be heard live on the radio at KMET 1490 AM or online at www.kmet1490am.com.
