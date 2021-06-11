BY JOHN MURPHY
Record Gazette
The Beaumont High softball team lost to Etiwanda 3-2 on Thursday, June 3, but not without a fight.
The Cougars, with their season on the line in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 first-round game, finished with a flourish after falling three runs behind but could not come all the way back.
“I was proud of our team,” Beaumont junior Jillian Vasquez said. “Our pitcher (Cambria Salmon) did a really good job today. Our hitting just needed to (produce) a little bit more.”
Down 3-0 entering the seventh inning, Beaumont hopes flickered when Irene Martin led off with a bunt single. Etiwanda pitcher Miranda Roldan retired the next two batters, but Vasquez followed with a line drive over the left field fence to bring Beaumont within one run.
“That was huge,” Beaumont coach Frankie Fuimaono said. “She’d been doubting herself lately, so we just tried to keep her confidence up because we know what kind of hitter she is.”
KayLee Vasquez hit a single to center field, but Leah Mays’ blooper to right field appeared to have a chance until disappearing into the glove of Etiwanda’s hard-charging Tristen Wren for the final out.
The defeat ended a remarkable season for Beaumont (18-4) during which it went 10-0 in the Citrus Belt League.
“We’re still good,” Jillian Vasquez said. “I’m proud of all the girls — each and every one of them.”
Fuimaono admired how his team rebounded in the seventh.
“In the past I think we would have given up a lot more and not put anything on the board,” he said. “I like our future, but we just need to make adjustments earlier.”
Instead it was Etiwanda that adjusted on this hot spring day.
Freshman pitcher Salmon sailed through the first three innings without yielding a hit, but the Eagles caught up with her in the fourth.
Odyssey Torres led off with a single to right field. One out later, Elle Kamara managed an infield single. Salmon struck out the next batter but then Casey Fazzini hit a three-run home run over the left field fence.
“They have a good pitcher, and we knew we were going to have our hands full today,” Etiwanda coach Dave Masucci said. “We took our notes on how she was pitching, and I think by the second time around we started getting to her.”
Fazzini avoided chasing Salmon’s rise ball that had been effective early in the count and laid off her change up as well.
Overall Salmon pitched well, giving up just five hits while striking out four and walking two.
Roldan limited Beaumont to five hits, including two by Salmon.
Other than those, Vasquez had the home run and Leah Mays and KayLee Vasquez contributed singles.
Beaumont catcher Emma Rock had a strong game behind the plate, throwing out two Eagles attempting to steal.
The Etiwanda victory advanced the Eagles to the second round Saturday, June 5 against Grand Terrace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.