The Beaumont High softball team started quickly, took its foot off the gas pedal, and then cruised to a 6-3 victory against Summit of Fontana on Tuesday, March 15. The victory was the Cougars’ 10th without a loss.
Sophomore pitcher Cambria Salmon pitched five innings and allowed no hits while going 4-for-4 at the plate and driving in a run to lead the Cougars in the non-league game. Phoebe Gallo pitched the other two innings and yielded three runs on three hits. Salmon pitched both the first four innings and the seventh.
Beaumont scored three unearned runs with two out in the first inning. Singles by Salmon and Reese Medina preceded a dropped throw to first base that allowed one run. Leah Mays then hit a two-run single, and it was 3-0.
The Cougars added three more runs in the second on a solo home run by Jillian Vasquez over the right-field fence, a run-scoring double by Salmon, and an RBI single by Medina.
“I’m feeling very confident,” said Medina who went 2-for-3 at the plate. “I trust my instincts and trust myself. I just go in and own the (batter’s) box. It’s exciting (being unbeaten) but you still have to work.”
Unlike Medina, Vasquez was scuffling at the plate until powering a ball far over the barrier in right field.
“It helped my team, and it was nice for me because I was struggling,” Vasquez said. “It was an inside, high, rise ball. Right off the bat I knew it was gone.”
Vasquez is optimistic.
“I’m feeling awesome,” she said. “We have a great team, and our team chemistry is getting better. I’m just proud of these girls.”
But the Cougars didn’t score again, and Summit (7-6) climbed back into the game with a solo home run by Jayleen Reeves in the fifth inning and a two-run homer by Madison Laurenco in the sixth. However, Salmon came on in the seventh and silenced the SkyHawks to get the pitching victory. She struck out 11 and walked three. All of Beaumont’s outs in the third and fourth innings came via strikeout.
Besides the offensive heroics of Salmon, Medina, Vasquez, and Mays, Beaumont got doubles from Keali Huss-Cochran and Jayde Pagdilao and a single from Jasmine Placencia.
