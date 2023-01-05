The Beaumont High girls’ soccer team finished 2022 with a bang. The Cougars won the San Gorgonio Winter Classic last week.
Beaumont tied Yucaipa 0-0 and then defeated the Thunderbirds 4-3 in penalty kicks in the title game. Senior Hailey Oldenburg made the winning kick.
“I’m incredibly excited for the girls,” said coach Todd Oldenburg, the father of Hailey. “They worked hard and played some tough teams from higher divisions. I’m super proud of their efforts. They showed no egos and played together.”
Ava Berger led the Cougars in scoring in the five-game tournament, scoring five goals. Sophomore forward Sherlyn Flores was the tournament Most Valuable Player.
Other standouts for Beaumont were midfielder Lauren Bermudez and center back Riley Hopkins.
Beaumont (11-4-2) defeated Eisenhower 6-0, Patriot 1-0, Alta Loma 1-0, Rancho Cucamonga 3-1 and Yucaipa in the tourney.
Besides Hailey Oldenburg, making penalty kicks for Beaumont against Yucaipa were Bermudez, Flores and Lexie Beitler.
