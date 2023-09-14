The Beaumont High football team traveled nearly 300 miles for its fourth game of the season and the trip was a successful one.
Down by four points at the half, Beaumont outscored host Dixie High of St. George, Utah 22-0 in the second half en route to a 32-14 win.
Dixie started hot, seizing the lead by halftime on the strength of a 59-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Truman to Ran Sawyer and a 74-yard Truman to Sawyer connection.
But there was no stopping Beaumont in the second half.
Beaumont quarterback Christopher Cooper completed 26 of 40 passes for 381 yards and two touchdowns, with two intercepted. Cooper also rushed nine times for 41 yards.
DJ Littles caught seven passes for 104 yards and one TD. But the heroes were many for Beaumont. Sean Dyer latched onto five passes for 94 yards and one score. Hector Garcia caught four passes for 49 yards. Cleve Johnson snagged four passes for 43 yards. Myion Walker caught three passes for 46 yards. And Braedon Miller corralled three passes for 45 yards.
“We got balanced ball distribution,” Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg said. “We had a lot of guys involved.”
Walker, who seems fully recovered from an earlier hamstring injury, rushed 18 times for 79 yards and two TDs. He’s proven to be an excellent option when Beaumont isn’t giving the ball to Trashawn James-Reek.
Steinberg has been happy with the play of Miller, a transfer from Murrieta Valley.
“He has been doing great things and is such a weapon, as a return guy on kickoffs and punts and running the jet sweep and as a receiver,” the veteran coach said.
Matthew Garcia led the effort on defense with 10 tackles, including three for loss. Collecting four tackles each were Xaiver Johnson, Arte Williams II, Jaden Drake and Isaac Rodriguez. Making three tackles each were Christian Cooper, Jorge Becerra Obezo and Matthew Casas. Contributing two tackles was Vince Torquato.
Drake also had two tackles for loss, including a sack. Casas had the other sack.
Jaden Subero made an interception.
“We have a great group of kids,” Steinberg said. “They work hard and they’re fun to be around and we have good leadership and a good chemistry between upper- and lower-division kids. And I think our best football is ahead of us.”
Beaumont has now swept aside four consecutive non-league opponents — defeating San Jacinto 34-17, North of Riverside 52-7, Summit of Fontana 38-3 and now the Flyers of Dixie High who fell to 1-4 overall.
The Cougars have outscored their opponents by a combined 158-41. Beaumont concludes non-league play at Murrieta Mesa at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.
