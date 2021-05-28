Both teams pitched one-hitters but only one of them left happy on Thursday, May 20.
Beaumont High freshman Cambria Salmon one-hit Yucaipa as the Cougars defeated the Thunderbirds 5-0 in a Citrus Belt League softball game.
Salmon struck out nine and walked one.
Her gem bested the combined efforts of Yucaipa starter Delany Saugstad and Kaylanie Rodriguez who teamed to pitch a one-hitter.
Saugstad allowed one hit, did not strike out a batter and walked three before departing after an injury suffered while throwing a pitch in the fourth inning.
Salmon didn’t allow a hit until there was one out in the seventh when Yucaipa’s Emily Gonzalez hit a line-drive single to left field.
“It didn’t really bother me,” Salmon said of losing the no-hitter. “I wasn’t aware I was throwing one. “
Salmon throws hard and has at least six pitches including a change-up that floats tantalizingly across the strike zone.
Yucaipa coach Stephanie Landavazo said it’s the mental obstacle of facing the freshman that’s difficult.
“She’s in our head,” Landavazo said. “At this point in the season when you’re 10-0, you’re in the other team’s head. But without the third inning, we’re right in the game.”
Beaumont (14-3 overall, 6-0 league) scored four of its runs in the third on a leadoff single by Audrianna Ortiz, two walks, and two errors.
Yucaipa (8-7, 4-3) had nothing even close to a hit until Gonzalez’s single in the seventh.
“It felt good,” Gonzalez said. “I really wanted to get a hit off her. She has good speed, and her rise is pretty good, especially for a freshman. The first game we played them I was late on everything, but I backed up in the box a little bit and got my timing right.”
Beaumont scored its other run in the fifth after Salmon drew a one-out walk. The run scored on a wild pitch.
“It was an ugly win,” Beaumont coach Frankie Fuimaono said. “We didn’t do much hitting. But Cambria was dominant. She worked inside and outside and up and down and did what she expects of herself.”
