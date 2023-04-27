Beaumont resident Alan Hollosy, 75, reached a milestone on Saturday, April 22, when he umpired his 2,000th high school baseball game.
It happened at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino when Summit of Fontana defeated North of Riverside 6-4 in the County Clash.
San Manuel Stadium is the home of the Inland Empire 66ers minor league team.
“It was a thrill,” said Hollosy, who has been umpiring baseball for 50 years. “I like being out there with the kids and helping them by making great calls. It also gets me away from assigning games.”
The feat attracted attention on social media. Roosevelt High of Eastvale baseball tweeted two photos of Hollosy and the message, “Congratulations to umpire Alan Hollosy on his 2,000th game! Fifty years on the field!”
Hollosy is also the assignor for the Inland Empire. That means he decides which games umpires will work.
In addition to his baseball umpiring, Hollosy refereed football for 42 years and officiated basketball for 35 years. Now that he has hit 2,000 games (40 games per year for a half-century), Hollosy plans to only umpire games when there is an emergency.
Hollosy’s plan has given his wife of 44 years, Carol, pause.
“She asked me what I’m going to do (with my free time),” Hollosy said with a laugh.
Hollosy, a basketball and tennis player in high school in Vermillion, Ohio, has seen it all during his decades of umpiring.
That included a Riverside Poly vs. Arlington of Riverside baseball game that wound up in a brawl.
Arlington catcher Ryan Christianson got drilled by a pitch, igniting a brouhaha that included then-Arlington coach Gary Rungo and then-Riverside Poly coach Rich Graves wrestling on the infield.
Hollosy also fondly recalled a 16-inning game between Canyon Springs of Moreno Valley and Arlington that finished 1-0 in only three hours and 15 minutes.
“It was a battle back and forth,” Hollosy said. “A team would get a few guys on and then there’d be a strike out or a double play and no runs were scored. If you have to play a 16-inning game, then that’s the way you want it.”
As the assignor for the area, Hollosy is taxed with matching umpires with games.
He tries to put some of the better umpires on high-profile games and to team more experienced umps with greener ones.
He said there are not enough umpires, due, he thinks, to the verbal abuse too many umpires receive from players, coaches and, especially, fans.
One example is a recent junior varsity game in the Temecula area that resulted in several players being suspended.
“You have to control your kids,” Hollosy said. “You can’t have them talking back and forth with the other team and so forth. We get 8-10 new umpires per year but too often they don’t come back.”
Umpires in this area are paid $92 per game for varsity games and $86 for junior varsity and frosh games. Besides the money, Hollosy said there are friends to be made and the lesson of how to learn and apply rules.
Prospective umpires may learn more by visiting the cifstate.org or cifss.org websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.