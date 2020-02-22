Beaumont High School’s cheer team competed in the Super Large Varsity Intermediate Division at the USA Spirit Nationals last weekend, held at the Anaheim Convention Center.
Of 14 teams in the division, Beaumont placed fifth overall and competed in the preliminary and final rounds Feb. 14-15.
Junior Jada Sidney and sophomore Cayla Woodward were selected previously from USA Cheer Camp last August to perform in the All-American performance to wrap up the high school events.
There were more than 300 high school teams participating, with Beaumont represented by 23 athletes at the event, which follows two regional competitions in November and January when Beaumont placed second- and third-place.
“We practiced four days a week and even sacrificed a few weekends,” says Coach Stevi Rivera. “We had a very tough start this season and had to make many changes to our routine to get it just right.”
They found out during prelims last Friday that they had advanced to finals, which was “a huge milestone” considering that usually larger teams in the super large intermediate division have up to 36 participants on a team, whereas Beaumont only fielded 23.
“It took a huge commitment from these kids, and they managed to keep their grades up,” Rivera said. “I’m beyond proud of this group, and they truly set the bar for years to come. We only have four seniors, so next season, the sky is the limit. These kids truly represented Beaumont this weekend.”
Senior cheer Captain Victoria Constante was proud of her teammates.
“We have a lot of first years who’ve never done this before, and we really tested everyone mentally and physically,” Constante said. “I think they all performed beautifully under pressure.”
