BY JOHN MURPHY
For Record Gazette
Hannah Butterfield and Taylor Becker were close approaching the track at the Cajon High Stadium in the Citrus Belt League No. 1 center meet.
But Beaumont High’s Butterfield, with her long strides, outkicked Yucaipa’s Becker to the finish.
Butterfield finished the 3-mile race on Sept. 24 under a bright sun in 18:02.9.
Becker was second in 18:05.6.
Butterfield was bent over at the waist after the finish.
The sophomore eventually sprawled on the synthetic turf of the infield as a few opponents checked on her.
Once she arose, Butterfield said, “I feel pretty good. I was a little tired this week after Woodbridge (an invitational meet). My legs were dead. I just wanted to let someone else lead and then start my kick once we got on the track.”
Becker thought she had a chance heading down the stretch.
“I thought maybe I’d win, but Hannah has a strong kick,” Becker said. “I usually try to turn my mind off (from thinking negatively), but it was difficult. My legs burned; my arms burned. Everything burned."
Third-place Hailie Lomeli (18:53.6) led a first-place team finish for Citrus Valley (35 points).
“I felt good,” Lomeli said. “I got some good work in. I didn’t run my fastest today. We want to conserve ourselves for state. I think we have a bright future.”
Yucaipa (47 points) took second place as a team, followed by Beaumont (55), and Redlands East Valley (104).
Besides Lomeli, Citrus Valley’s Gabriella Romero was fourth, Itzel Del Rio seventh, Isabella Bravo 10th, Alegra Caldera 11th, Odyssea Barro 12th, and Hailey Rout 14th.
Outside of Becker, Cali Good (19:00.6) was Yucaipa’s top finisher in fifth place, followed by her teammates Elizabeth Palmer who took ninth, Natalie Zamora 13th, and Bailee Gilsen 18th.
Redlands East Valley’s Meghan Walker placed eighth in 19:13.0.
Trailing Butterfield for Beaumont were her teammates Angie Valenzuela in sixth place, Kiana Stewart in 15th place, Kayla Carbajal 16th, Hailey Mayfield 17th, and Gabriela Vasquez 19th.
In the boys race, REV’s Emmanuel Wallace breezed into the finish in 15:40.9 and raised his index finger signifying his victory.
“I’m happy with this race but I’ll be running a lot faster times in the future,” Wallace said.
REV (76 points) finished third as a team. Citrus Valley (45 points) placed first, Yucaipa (51) was second, Redlands (103) was fourth, Beaumont (113) took fifth, and Cajon of San Bernardino sixth.
Citrus Valley’s Ethan Romero (15:43.3) placed second behind Wallace.
“I felt all right,” Romero said. “The first mile I was conserving my energy and I kept that pace. I didn’t run my (personal record).”
REV’s Frank Rodriguez (15:50.0) was third and Yucaipa’s Jose Linares (15:59.8) was fourth.
“I feel good, but not 100 percent,” Linares said. “I was sick last week and I’m still getting back into shape.”
Following Romero to the finish for Citrus Valley were Kalani Daniel in ninth, Christopher Ontiveros 10th, Diego Caldera 11th, Nate Caliva 13th, and Mateo Saldana 14th.
Trailing Yucaipa’s Linares were his teammates Scott Caricota in seventh place, Xander Merkwan eighth, Seth Mueller 13th, and Nathan Nielsen in 20th place.
Finishing after Wallace and Rodriguez for REV was their teammate Jacob Ladd in 16th place.
Redlands’ Kallen Gragg took 18th place and the Terriers’ Drew Anderson was 19th.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrepDawg2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.