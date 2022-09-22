Beaumont High sophomore Hannah Butterfield finished eighth in the girls’ rated race at the Woodbridge Invitational cross-country meet on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Butterfield bettered her 2021 time by more than a minute, finishing in 17:01.40.
Also for Beaumont in the girls’ rated race, Angie Valenzuela finished 59th in 18:21.30.
For Yucaipa, Taylor Becker placed 24th in 17:45.00, Cali Good was 76th in 18:34.30, and Elizabeth Palmer was 107th in 18:57.50.
Elijah McBroom of Arrowhead Christian Academy had a top area time in his division to finish fifth in 15:16.5.
The meet was contested in four color subdivisions (white, blue, red and gold), representing divisions 1 through 4.
Redlands High placed 17th overall in the varsity boys’ gold (B) division. Sophomore Kallen Gregg (53rd in 16:16.70) and soph Drew Anderson (56th in 16:19.60) led the Terriers.
Yucaipa took fifth with 182 points in the varsity boys’ red (B) division. The Thunderbirds were led by Jose Linares (eighth in 15:23.4), Xander Merkwan (23rd in 15:43.9) and Scott Carcato (40th in 16:03.3).
Redlands nabbed 33rd in the varsity girls’ gold (B) division. The Terriers were paced by Ayana Harris who finished 135th in 20:56.13.
Redlands East Valley took 12th in the varsity girls’ red (A) division. The Wildcats were paced by Jordan Bennett who took 30th in 19:20.1 and Gabriella Vasquez who took 63rd in 20:30.0.
Beaumont finished seventh in the varsity boys’ blue (B) division. The Cougars were led by Eli Rutherford who took 21st in 15:51.30. Also for Beaumont, Anthony Ruiz was 30th in 16:04.50 and Antonio Mendoza-Lopez was 51st in 16:15.30.
Redlands placed 12th with 229 points in the senior boys’ gold (B) division. Brian Sanchez led the Terriers by finishing 11th in 17:23.70. Chris Pham was 39th in 19:11.70 and Anthony Campos was 46th in 19:59.60.
