The Beaumont High football team defeated Redlands 56-14 in a Citrus Belt League game.
In a Desert Valley League game, Banning fell to Indio 34-0.
Quarterback Christopher Cooper completed 15 of 22 passes for 192 yards for Beaumont (6-1 overall, 2-1 Citrus Belt League).
Myion Walker rushed five times for 115 yards for the Cougars. Armando Cuellar chipped in with 12 carries for 64 yards, and T James-Reek carried six times for 41 yards.
Walker had TD runs of 37 and 46 yards for Beaumont.
Beaumont rushed for 281 yards, averaging 9.1 yards per carry.
DJ Littles caught five passes for 60 yards to lead Cougar receivers.
Indio led Banning 27-0 at the half and added another touchdown in the third quarter to ease away from Banning.
