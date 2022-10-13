Christopher Cooper completed 17 of 26 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Beaumont High football team to a 52-12 victory against Redlands East Valley (0-7 overall, 0-2 Citrus Belt League).
In a Desert Valley League game, Banning fell to Cathedral City 19-18.
DJ Littles caught five passes for 86 yards and two TDs for Beaumont, Cleve Johnson latched onto four passes for 55 yards and Christian Davis caught one pass for 40 yards.
Armando Cuellar rushed seven times for 40 yards and one TD for the Cougars (6-1, 1-1). Also, Myion Walker carried the ball three times for 74 yards and one TD.
Defensively, Jordan Valencia made eight tackles for Beaumont. Arta Williams II had six tackles, Xaiver Johnson five, Tayven Anderson four, and Jonathan Gutierrez, and Gage Escandel three each. Jade Slack had two sacks for Beaumont.
Williams also had an interception for Beaumont and Vince Torquato made a fumble recovery.
Banning struck first in its loss to Cathedral City. Kamar Grandberry caught a 45-yard touchdown pass to put the Broncos up 6-0.
Cathedral City tied the game 6-6, but then Grandberry latched onto another scoring pass to put the Broncos ahead 12-6 with less than a minute left in the first quarter.
The game was tied 12-12 at the half.
Cathedral City scored a rushing TD to take a 19-12 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter.
Banning responded with a rushing touchdown by Kadence Tamez but missed a 2-point conversion try.
