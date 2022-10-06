Maddie Brown fields a pass and sets the ball perfectly across the court to Julia Tolstova who pounds it home. It is one of Tolstova’s 15 kills and she pumps her fist in joy.
The scene repeats often at gymnasiums around the Citrus Belt League. Brown of the Redlands High girls’ volleyball team, digging and setting and serving the Terriers to greatness. As the Beaumont resident did last season at Beaumont High before transferring.
“I like to get a good pass and make a set that someone demolishes for a kill,” said Brown, last season’s CBL most valuable player.
Teammates such as Tolstova and Saniyah Sobers, a transfer from Cajon High in San Bernardino, benefit.
“She’s very important,” Sobers said of Brown. “She’s a big part of us. She’s a senior and she’s committed, and she runs the offense.”
Follow the numbers. Brown averages 1.1 kills and 8.3 assists per set. Through last week’s five-set victory against Cajon, she had 300 assists. She was one of the reasons Tolstova crushed 32 kills against Cajon.
“She’s been a great asset to our team,” Redlands coach Corinne Flowers said. “She puts up a nice, fast ball for Julia. I have nothing but good things to say about what Maddie adds to our program.”
The Terriers (18-6 overall, 6-0 CBL) are seemingly hurtling toward the school’s first league title since 2006.
It might not be so without Brown, a 5-foot-8 senior setter with a 4.0 grade point average. The Cal Baptist commit is the glue that grips the Terriers.
“I like the team atmosphere and the chemistry,” Brown said. “We hang out together in school and after practice. We have pasta feeds where we go out to eat the before games. They’re really fun.”
Brown’s parents, Josh Brown and Natalie Navarro, were soccer players at Cal State San Bernardino. The Terrier star was a youth soccer phenom and it was thought she’d make her home on the pitch.
But then Brown’s club soccer team played in the nationals in Indiana before her freshman year at Beaumont High. The family made a routine stop at a restaurant.
“She said out of nowhere that it was time to talk about high school,” Navarro said. “She said she didn’t want to do soccer anymore and I think Josh dropped his fork. He didn’t breathe for about 30 seconds. I was like, ‘OK.’ And she just said this would be her last soccer tournament.”
The folks were heartbroken but there were signs. Their daughter was burned out on soccer and excelling in volleyball. At 15 years old, she left her Rancho Valley club team and tried out for the T Street team in Orange County. To everyone’s surprise she was put on the 17-1s team.
“She’s blessed with athleticism and character and that’s what allows her to play up,” Josh said.
Next year it’s another step up. To NCAA Division I ball at Cal Baptist. Brown is eager.
“I’m so excited,” she said. “I love the coaching and that I’ll be close to my home and my family will be able to see me play. I’ve gone to a few games and the girls are super nice and I love the campus, and that I don’t have to leave California.”
