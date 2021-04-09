BY JOHN MURPHY
Beaumont High’s football team scored the final 24 points as the Cougars defeated the Yucaipa football team 37-24 on Saturday, April 3 in a Citrus Belt League game.
Beaumont trailed 17-7 at halftime, with their only score coming on a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Yucaipa’s scores came via a 31-yard touchdown pass from Elijah James to Louie Sandoval III and a 39-yard toss to Andrew Maynard.
Sandoval caught 11 passes in the game for more than 140 yards.
“We made one adjustment at the half — an attitude adjustment,” Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg said. “We played physical in the first half but made too many mental mistakes. The offense put up 340 yards of offense in the second half.”
The Beaumont comeback began with an 8-yard TD run by Williams.
But then James countered with a 21-yard TD run for Yucaipa which now led 24-14.
It was all Beaumont after that. Justin Huck kicked a 34-yard field goal to bring the Cougars within seven points. Then Beaumont recovered a fumble and Cougars’ quarterback Michel Cruz threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Gabriel Nunez. Nunez had seven catches in the game for more than 160 yards.
Yucaipa then missed a field goal, leading to Williams’ 21-yard TD run.
Then Yucaipa fumbled again, and Nunez cashed in with a 2-yard scoring run.
Williams had two rushing touchdowns and the kick return for a score for Beaumont.
He also had an interception on defense.
Tayven Anderson forced two fumbles for the Cougars. Yucaipa turned the ball over four times.
Yucaipa (1-2) will try to rebound at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 10 against Redlands East Valley. Beaumont (2-1) hosts Citrus Valley at 5 p.m. the same day.
