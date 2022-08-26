BY JOHN MURPHY
For the Record Gazette
The Beaumont High football team scored twice in the fourth quarter to defeat Murrieta Mesa 17-13 on Friday, Aug. 19.
Armando Cuellar scored on a 5-yard run for the Cougars and Christopher Cooper connected with DJ Littles on a 31-yard scoring pass with 32 seconds left in the game.
“Overall, there’s a lot of room for improvement,” veteran Beaumont coach Jeff Steinberg said. “But we played with grit, and we played our style. There was no quit in the kids.”
Beaumont gained 369 yards and held Murrieta Mesa to fewer than 250.
Cooper completed 28 of 44 passes for 301 yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted three times.
Cuellar led Beaumont in rushing with 65 yards on nine carries with one TD.
Sean Dyer caught six passes for 100 yards for Beaumont, Littles latched onto seven passes for 91 yards and one TD, and Matt Garcia caught eight passes for 69 yards.
Arta Williams II led Beaumont with 10 tackles, Josiah Payne had seven tackles, Jordan Valencia and Gage Escandel made six tackles apiece, and Jonus Rutherford had five.
Also, for the Cougars, Jade Slack contributed two sacks and Roman Diaz and Jordan Valencia had an interception each.
Elijah Lemaster kicked a 25-yard field goal for Beaumont in the second quarter. It was 7-3 Murrieta Mesa at the half.
Beaumont was scheduled to visit North of Riverside in another nonleague game on Thursday, Aug. 25 (too late for publication).
