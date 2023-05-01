The outs were being recorded and the innings were melting away, just like the snowcap on the nearby mountains.
It didn’t look like anyone would score.
Then Beaumont High’s softball team strung together some hits. They amounted to a 2-0 victory against host Cajon on Tuesday, April 25, that gave the Cougars the Citrus Belt League championship.
It was the third consecutive time Beaumont has tied for or won the title outright.
“It’s exciting,” Beaumont’s Reese Medina said about winning the championship. “As a senior, that’s all I wanted. I’m excited that we’re competitive and giving people a run for their money.”
The game was scoreless with one out in the sixth inning when Leah Mays hit a single to center field.
“I was just focusing on my breathing, and I tried to get up in the box,” Mays said. “I just wanted to hit one anywhere in the gap. I wanted to get on base so that JP [Jayde Pagdilao] could hit me in.”
Pagdilao did just that, doubling to left-center field.
“I just knew I had to score her — it was the same situation as last game (against Cajon, a 1-0 Beaumont win),” Pagdilao said. “So that’s what I did again. The outfield was not in the right place and that’s where I hit it, in the gap.”
Pagdilao also drove in the only run against Cajon in the previous game against the Cowgirls with a double off the right-field fence.
Beaumont led 1-0, which was probably enough with ace junior pitcher Cambria Salmon in the circle. But the Cougars wanted more.
Medina followed with a single to right field to make it 2-0.
“I just wanted to stay competitive and do my best and not worry about my other at-bats,” Medina said. "When I saw the ball drop, I just said to myself, ‘Run hard. Maybe I can get extra bases.’”
Cajon put two runners on with two out in the bottom of the sixth, but Salmon ended the inning with a strike out.
The Cowgirls had the potential tying run at the plate in the seventh inning, but Salmon again slammed the door shut with another strikeout.
The tall right-hander bound for the University of Texas in 2024-25 struck out 10 and walked one, while yielding just three hits. It was her second consecutive shutout of Cajon this season.
“It’s always a tough game against Cajon,” Beaumont coach Frankie Fuimaono said. “We’ve been coming around with our hitting. We’re making good adjustments against good pitching. JP and Reese have been huge for us, and Leah was frustrated in her first at-bat, but she made some adjustments, and I was so proud of her. She really showed who she is as a player. She’s a gamer. She loves to battle.”
The Cougars celebrated by posing for numerous team photos after the game.
“They didn’t like the whole sharing thing last year,” Fuimaono said.
Just as in the first game against Cajon, Cowgirls’ pitcher Jada Villegas was nearly Salmon’s equal. Using her rise ball and change-up effectively, Villegas breezed through the first five innings until running into trouble in the sixth. She finished with 10 strikeouts and one walk, while yielding four hits and two runs.
Pagdilao led Beaumont (16-6 overall, 10-0 league) with two hits and an RBI and Medina had one hit and an RBI. Mays had the other hit for Beaumont.
Maddy Gallardo stroked a pair of hits for Cajon (16-8, 7-3).
